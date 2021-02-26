Johnstown has rich Black history
As a kid who grew up in the Johnstown region, I have been exposed to many different cultures and ethnicities. There's never a day when you as a member of the community don't see someone who is different from you and I feel like that's what makes our community so great.
However there are many things people don't know about the history of our town. One of the greater but less recognized communities that is a part of Johnstown is the black community. We have a lot of history that needs to be shared and should be taught to everyone. Black history month is a great way to teach everyone about the history of this community.
As a student myself, I learn a lot about what Black people have gone through in the past and what they continue to go through even today. There is still a lot more that has yet to be taught and to be learned but I feel like we as a community can do more to help inform people about the history of this community, and we as a region can do more to help others embrace all the history that lies in the past.
There are many incidents that have happened in Johnstown that we aren't taught about in schools but are important to know. For example, on September 7, 1923, the mayor at the time, Joseph Cauffiel, ordered all blacks and Mexicans who lived in the city for less than 7 years to leave immediately. Before this, Johnstown was known as “The Friendly City” but following the incident it was known as a national and international symbol of racial intolerance. Most of the region was and is still unaware of this event and this is because of willful amnesia and/or conscious neglect; people chose not to talk about it and chose not to tell its story. As a student learning about the history of my state and region I have not learned about this incident. It is important to teach more students and even adults about these incidents. I believe that we should embrace the past and use these experiences to help better the future.
As a student, embracing Black History Month can help me educate not only myself but my fellow students about the importance of black history in our region. If we can inform not only our community but other communities around us about Black History month and how to embrace it maybe then we will be able to move on from the past and stop it from potentially repeating itself. A way we can educate ourselves is by setting up some type of event in schools or in town that educates the people about the Black History Month and why it is so significant.
Lily Bifano, Windber Area
Research leads to greater understanding
As a teen in the Bedford County region, I feel I can embrace and learn from Black History as well as have an impact on my community. Over the years, I have learned so much about Black History. I have read stories upon stories of the achievements and tragedies of black activists. There are many small ways anyone can celebrate Black History Month, whether it’s supporting a black business, donating money to a black youth program or organization, and maybe even just posting about racial injustice.
Personally, I have made an impact by doing my own extensive research on Black History, keeping up on the current events black activists promote, honoring some people who made huge impacts on black movements, and I’ve made posts on social media platforms about the injustices of the black community.
Living in a small town and having different views as a majority of the people here, sometimes it felt discouraging to try and state how I feel about black lives without getting comments like “All Lives Matter,” “What’s the point in posting things like this if you’re white,” and even comments like “...they don’t need to be appreciated.” Along with that, I hear people around me everyday saying racial slurs, talking about the faults of black activists rather than the good, and sometimes, I have even heard it in my own household by my parents. Even though I do get comments like this from other teens and adults around me, I still try my best to note to the people around me that their comments are racist, or even mention how they shouldn’t say certain things.
I feel like an immense part of embracing Black History Month is seizing the opportunity to honor or learn about the accomplishments black activists have achieved that often get neglected throughout history. As I continued to research Black History, I think the most significant thing to remember is that even though black activists have made so much progress, “The goal of full social, economic, and political equality still has not been reached.”
While I am just one individual, I can still make an impact by joining thousands of other people in celebrating Black History Month, and do my absolute best to help other people around me learn and embrace the difference they can make in getting closer and closer to equality for all.
Airyonna Warnick, Everett Area
How can I, as a teen in Bedford County Region, embrace or learn from Black History and have an impact on my community?
As a teen in such a small county, there is so much left of the world for me to experience and so many things that many older people in this community have never experienced. We have never lived in a diverse community,making it harder for older generations to understand how badly people of color were treated and how long they fought for such simple basic rights.
The most effective way to show the older generation would be educating them through newspaper articles ,and social media that is mostly used by people over 40 like face.
When I want to educate people of my generation and our parents, I would use public speakers, youtube videos, and social media such as Tiktok,Instagram, and Snapchat. These would not only be seen by people in Bedford county, but from people all over the United States. Edward Bulwer-Lytton once said, “The pen is mightier than the sword” – meaning that advocacy of the independent press is sometimes more an effective tool than direct violence. This generation is a great example of this. Many of us in this county have thousands of social media followers across all of our platforms.
Many of them being from our own county. We influence hundreds of kids from our county everyday posting about what we believe whether its about religion, politics, or just everyday life. Social media is the easiest way to get through to people of my generation. Just this year we used it to show who would be the best option for president. We changed hundreds of people to different parties by educating them. Many of them were from the older generations, which usually don’t change their opinions when they are so far into their life.
Our generation has a very powerful voice on social media. Showing that we need to keep fighting and sharing their stories. Keeping everyone aware of what is going on still in the world. The battle of fighting for equality is still going on. We are making this generation of kids and everyone else aware of what's still happening in this country.
In 2-3 short years, many people of my generation will be able to vote and influence the county and country for many years to come. So I as a teenager of a very not diverse community, want to share the story of the hardship for black people. Educating them about people like Malcom X, Rosa Parks, and Martin Luther King Jr. – who fought for no only themselves but every generation of humans so they never had to go through that again.
Our county still has a lot to learn about the history of black people and their stories, but I am going to continue to write and explain this topic on all of my platforms that I can. Violence will not help to solve this problem that we have struggled with for hundreds of years, but I will bring awareness to the issue and explain what we as a community can do to help.
Alexis Colledge, Everett Area
Racism and How I Can Help
I, as a teenager from Bedford County, can make a huge difference in this community with racism. One thing I could do is just not be racist. I can also try and inform those, who are racist, of how wrong it is ethically. I embraced that racism is still a big problem in our country and I want to help out at least in our county.
So as you can tell, racism has been a problem for a very long time, about 300 years ago. Slavery ended in 1865, but people didn’t want to accept it and were still very cruel to the African-American along with other races. All throughout the rest of the 1800s and most of the 1900s, there was a lot of segregation and judgement on the skin color of people.
The African-Americans were the main issue with racism but it wasn’t just them. All forms of racism need to end.
I want to help, at least my county, by showing that I am not racist and that I want racism to stop. If I can do that, that will show my friends and even people around me that you should not be racist and that just cause they look different doesn’t mean they are. It is the person that they choose to be that should be considered, not their skin color. Like I said before, we shouldn’t judge anyone, but we need to focus on who they are and have become as a person, not by their skin color or looks in general.
In conclusion, racism needs to end, that is kind of obvious. We, all Americans, need to accept everyone for who they are. Black, White, Yellow, whatever, we need to accept them. We need to learn more about racism and do what we can to make those who are racist, not be.
Kollin Snyder, Everett Area
Explore history to find the path forward
As a teen in Bedford County, it is easy to feel like we have no power and can’t do anything to fight back against the world's injustices. We have seen strong teenage leaders working to fight back for what they believe in including activist Greta Thunberg, Yara Shahidi, Marley Diaz, and so many others.
There are many ways to learn about the struggles that African Americans went through in the past. With just a quick google search, you have access to hundreds of thousands of files. A fun way to embrace black history month would be to trace your family's history. If you know you have African American ancestors, this could be something really meaningful to you. You could learn their names and maybe find some information about them.
In addition, you could look up Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech. Martin Luther King was such a big part in the civil rights movement and his speech was an important step in getting African Americans equality.
In addition to the internet, there are a few museums in the Bedford County region that you can visit. One place you can find information on black history is at the Bedford Museum and Genealogical Library. If you want to make a difference in the community, you could ask about volunteering at one of these museums.
If that is not something you are into, you could write a letter to your police department about getting cameras for their officers to wear. This is a big thing in the news and although, personally, I don’t support defunding the police, I believe that having them wear cameras is a positive way to ensure there is no police brutality. In addition, you could encourage others to support a black-owned business or donate to a black organization. As a community, we need to make sure that we are being fair and equal to all. It is our job as a community to call out people who are showing racism and prejudice. It is really important to make sure that we learn from our past to ensure a better future for all Americans. We must recognize Black History month so that we can continue to move forward from the acts of savage acts of our ancestors. It's time that all people of all race and gender unite, so that we can have a beautiful united nation.
Emily Hess, Everett Area
Let's be the generation that makes a change
How can I, as a teen in the Bedford County region I can learn from Black History and have an impact on my community? The name portrays that Black History affects one minority however it affects many aspects of everyday life. Do you think that you have pre-biased opinions, or a negative mindset towards minorities? Maybe you don’t but maybe you feel that your friends do.
Black History shows us that throughout history many minorities have been oppressed and that without change it would be easy to fall back into the habits that our ancestors and current generation have fought so hard to get out of. While Black History appears to simply only cater to one group, I think that there is much more to learn from Black History than the horrible oppression of a single race.
In my opinion Black History shows us that we are all different, but to embrace those differences, because if we were all the same life wouldn’t be as interesting.
Throughout history African Americans have been oppressed and discriminated against. However throughout your own community you may see oppression or discrimination, just not currently at the levels you have learned about throughout history. Maybe, it's the girl with dyed hair that dresses differently, or the boy in chorus or art class, however so many stereotypes surround both of those without a simple explanation. Maybe, you are on the sidewalk and see an African American and have a predisposed mindset about how that person will act.
However in your community you can start to understand that oppression can happen for many other reasons than simply color of skin, and by embracing our country’s history and learning about it we can help educate the community that oppression happens everyday.
As a community member you probably don’t even realize some of the fixed ideas you have about people. These biases may have been embraced within your community since you were a child. Do you ever remember when a family member told you, of this is a bad neighborhood, or watch out for those bad people? Those neighborhoods or people were usually African American. Within the community, most people have lived here all their lives and have never experienced diversity, so as a teen I feel that it is our duty, not only to help educate the older generation, but to make it our responsibility to be the generation that makes a change.
Savanna Nesbitt, Everett Area
The significance of Black history
As a teen in the Johnstown region, there are several key things you can embrace and take away from Black History and have an impact on your community. Black History should be a topic in US and world history that everyone should learn and be made aware of.
In all parts of the world, including the United States, there's still discrimination, and by learning and embracing what it is all about, you can help other people better understand the concept of Black History and its importance.
First of all, we need to know how important it is to learn what Black History entails and the importance of everyone understanding it. Black History month was a commemoration for black activists who took their time out to go fight for what they feel is right. One very motivational person from history named Martin Luther King made one of the best speeches in history. This historical figure basically said to everyone that violence is not the answer. He explained that we should still fight for what we believe in and fight for getting what's right. Second of all, this also led to the Civil Rights Movement which was an umbrella term for the many varieties of activism that sought to secure full political, social, and economic rights for African Americans.
Civil rights activism involved a diversity of approaches, from bringing lawsuits in court, to lobbying the federal government, to mass direct action, to black power. Third of all, in todays world there isn't as much discrimination, but it still isn't completely removed. It still needs to be made known to the people that we need to step up and help out with these different movements that others are trying to push for. The world and the United States today can all start working together as a team, even in your own communities. You can help these movements by sharing on social media or by other means of spreading the word, that racial discrimination is not welcome and everyone should be treated equally like our founding fathers intended.
In conclusion, Black History and Black History month have a huge significance that everyone should be made aware of. Everyone in today's age and time should try to at least help in their communities. Spread the word and help support our black communities. Everyone should help to support without any consideration of class, color, creed or condition. By helping out, even by small amounts, will have a huge impact on your communities and others. Just remember, that because someone has a different skin color, we're still the same type of people no matter what.
Wyatt Hill, Everett Area
Get involved to fight injustice
How can I, as a teen in the Bedford County region, embrace or learn from Black History and have an impact on my community?
I can do this by helping spread the word of things that are going on in the Black Community. I can be bringing up topics that are very important to helping the black community. This month started to bring the light out of the dark and to help the Black Community feel good about the way their culture has overcome racism and segregation over the years.
Do I as a teen in Bedford County believe there is such a thing as White Privilege? I believe there is such a thing as White Privilege. Throughout the years people of color have had to deal with racism, segregation, slavery, and police brutality. To this day people of color still have to deal with the fear of being killed because of the color of their skin. They always worry about being pulled over, and if they say the wrong thing or move the wrong way, they could be killed.
For example in 2020, George Floyd from Minneapolis, Minnesota, was detained by four police officers for allegedly trying to use a counterfeit $20 bill. The officers that detained George Floyd had put his knee on George Floyd's neck, a hold that is looked down upon and not taught to be used. George Floyd had pleaded for the officer to get off his neck stating multiple times, “I can't breathe.” Those exact words started a movement that hasn't been seen for years, something that Martin Luther king Jr. had fought for.
What is white privilege to me? White privilege to me is something that White people don’t normally know they have and sometimes do not like to admit they have. White privilege is something that white people were born with. They always had these rights and they never had to fight for them.
Throughout history you can find multiple cases in which White privilege has been used. As a white person we do not have to worry about being killed in our grandparents backyard while holding a phone. Any police officer would know that the person is holding a phone and not a murderous weapon. In 2018, Stephon Clark from Sacramento, California, at 22 years old, was standing in his grandmother's backyard holding his phone. Officers said that they thought he was holding a gun, while shooting at him more than 20 times. The district attorney declined to file criminal charges. These are only a few of the incidents that have happened.
Whether the incidents were fatal, or not, these things are still unjustified and are examples of some of the things people of color are afraid of. The younger generation of people in color are growing up in a world where they are being taught what to say when the cops pull you over, and where to place your hands at all times. These things are scary for any child to think about, no matter what the case. These childrens are raised on their parents' fear for their child's safety.In conclusion all of the people who were wrongfully killed deserve their justice, no matter the cause.
Jennifer Mellott, Everett Area
Teens should study history then respond
I think that I, as a teen growing up in Bedford County, can learn from Black History by learning lessons from others' mistakes in the past, and applying it to my life. Have you ever thought about something like that happening again? Many people haven’t, and I think it is important for all people to be educated about slavery and segregation. In addition, the effects of the emotional and physical abuse the African Americans endured should be recognized to prevent slavery, segregation, and discrimnaation from happening again.
I believe that teens are very impressionable; meaning that they think whatever others around them think, instead of thinking for themselves. It is important that teens are taught the facts about historical events such as segregation and the inequality that occurred in that era.
My generation will soon be the adults leading the country, and we need to be educated correctly about topics like this. I think it is important not only to educate yourself, but others around you about black history because it is part of history and cannot be erased. You don’t want to grow up not knowing what occurred in the past and be ignorant to the effects it had across the United States. Our leaders today aren’t going to be the same leaders in the next 20 years. My generation will be the next generation of leaders in this country. Therefore, we must rely on history to help us understand how mankind was treated so we can continue to work as a nation that is united through equality for all citizens. Instead of doing what others have done in the past, which was perhaps not effective or maybe not enough, do what is right and what would be the best for this country. We need to understand that it is acceptable to take a stand for something we believe in and let our voices be heard, as long as we go about it the proper, leg
I believe that we need to use and understand the black historical facts and build upon what we know to make a better nation. Obviously, slavery and discrimination isn’t anything we want to happen again. Rather, we can learn from previous mistakes in order to build a more unified, educated nation. Black History is one significant piece of history that continues to be at the forefront of legislative issues today.
Denae Mobus, Everett Area
Different is beautiful
The question I have been asked is,” How can I, as a teen in the Bedford Country region, embrace or learn from Black History and have an impact on my community?”
To answer this question, I want to be able to show that everyone is equal. We are different but that doesn’t mean we aren't human and should be treated like we are special.
To begin, today’s society has been impacted from what has happened in the past and from how people can’t change. If we want to take a stand then we can’t just accept the past and think inequality is okay. Back then, we had to use separate bathrooms, schools, and more. All because some general couldn’t deal with people of color.
So if back then you were so sick and tired of blacks or African Americans why wouldn’t you kill them and or ban them from the U.S.? That’s the one thing you couldn’t do but you separate them from proper education, medical systems, and opportunity. So back then you couldn’t get the proper education, you couldn’t have the opportunities to do what you want with your life all because you're not white.
An example I have is Rosa Parks who sat on a bus and went to jail because she refused to give up her seat to a white man. Even though she had violated the racial segregation laws, she believed she shouldn’t have to give up her seat because of her race, which no one of color should feel like they have to bow down to a white person.
A topic that I want to touch base on is racism. To me racism is the judgment and discrimination of one's true color. The biggest weapon white people think non-white people have is their color. Color has one main reason it’s to make us how we look that doesn’t mean that color defines who we are as a person. Today color controls our lives, that is how it will be from now on unless we speak up. We are supposed to be all treated equally, it doesn’t matter if we’re black,Mexican, or anything else, no one should be getting special treatment. Just because your black doesn’t mean anything.
My mom once told me we can’t pick and choose. Then we shouldn’t pick and choose who is better than one another.
Today, society is very political and it is very opinionated. I want to be able to show people that we can settle things and have our differences but that doesn’t mean we need to make other things worse. God didn’t make us to see two different kinds of people, he created a universe of people that have come to what today is. Not a single person can tell you what a human is supposed to look like. We hide behind so much, we could change the world with so little but no one has the courage. I hope people change on how they see the world.
We definitely were supposed to be different because different is beautiful and beautiful is what makes us, us. If we want today’s society to change then we need to show that we are together as one. We need to appreciate each other and show more respect.
Brookelynn Vuckovich, Everett Area
Education is the key to bringing change
As a teenager in the Bedford County region, I can embrace and learn from black history by learning about black history.
I know, from experience, that learning about Black History can be daunting because there is just so much to learn about, but it can be easy with a little bit of guidance! I can learn from social media, articles online, different websites, books, educators, and from black people themselves!
If I can learn about black history, then I can educate the people around me about it! While living in the Bedford County region, I took note of the people around me and what they believe in politically and otherwise. From what I know, Bedford County is a very conservative and religious county. Most of the people that are residents here are not big fans of black history month or black people in general, which is not very good.
Although it is tough sometimes, I’ve debated and talked to these people and most of them think that having a positive opinion on black history or black history month will be going against their political views or their political party. I would like to educate them and let them know that basic human rights are not political, they are essential and it shouldn’t be treated as if it is a choice whether a human being gets the right to live the same as another human being.
I can also educate the people in Bedford County by telling them what I know and showing them where to find the information. Although I just live in the Bedford County area, I can also educate people outside of my area. With social media, I can post about black history month and offer people links, so that they too, can educate themselves. Then, it can be an endless cycle of education.
To sum up everything that has been said so far, educating people on important topics along the lines of this one is very necessary because it is good for all of humanity to keep an open mind and to know the origins of each race along with your own.
Mackenzie Duvall, Everett Area
“How can I, as a teen in the Johnstown region, embrace or learn from Black History and have an impact on my community?”
The Internet is a powerful tool for free speech. As Black History Month approaches, it is imperative for me to ensure that the voices, the experiences, and the life stories of African Americans will be persevered and presented with dignity. Currently, everyone has a source of social media that connects people. I plan to use that to reach out to my community about the significance of Black History Month.
Twitter is a social media site that allows people to share their thoughts with a big audience. This is a perfect site to share quotes from Martin Luther King, Rosa Parks, and James Baldwin to the Internet. This February, many African Americans will be sharing their experiences; This is the best opportunity for me to consume the content and share it with the people I know. If everyone applies this rule, we can reach a boarder audience.
Instagram is another social media site that enable users to share images or videos with their audience. This is a great platform for me to amplify black voices and advocate for change in my community. I can raise awareness about local nonprofits and offer monetary support.
Read books and watch the news to educate myself even further about the racism and exclusivity African American had to tolerate. People need to build up the courage to stand up for someone else. As a community, we have the power of the Internet on our side, so we should use that to film when a person is being mistreated based on their race. Recently, someone recorded the death of George Floyd by police officers which began a whole revolution.
Recently, Breonna Taylor was fatally shot in her apartment by police officers. She was an innocent woman who did not deserve to die. I, along with others, can publicly speak out about this through social media and marches. We need to bring more awareness to the world around us.
The root of racisms is the way media portrays people and how parents shape the minds of young children. The media often highlights false information of many ethical groups. Instead of judging others, we can educate ourselves. No matter what we preach, we are all humans who deserve to be treated equally and this message needs to be heard by all.
Laiba Awan, Somerset Area High School
