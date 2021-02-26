Embracing Black History in the School System
“Why Black History month?” is a question frequently asked. In my opinion, the real question should be “Why don’t we teach Black history the other 11 months of the year?” I believe the lack of Black history being taught in the U.S. is one of if not the biggest issue in our school system. Every world history book I have used in school has only had one or two chapters relating to Africa, and most of the time it is strictly in relation to Europe’s interactions with the continent.
Africa is depicted as a frontier for Europeans to colonize for profit. Yes, the texts do point out the countless atrocities that occurred under colonial rule, but many times the texts fail to explore the rich, diverse African cultures. Without exploring the diversity of Black culture in Africa, we seem to fall into the same mindset of colonizers. We come to the conclusions that Africa is uncivilized and violent – but fail to make the connection that the modern geopolitical climate of Africa is largely the fault of the colonizing Westerners.
Many U.S. History classes seem to exclusively explore the Founding Fathers and the political systems they created. Many times the plights of Africans in the United States are depicted as a political bump in the road that started with the first slaves in North America, and ended with the abolition of Jim Crow Laws. What I consistently fail to learn about are the rich Black cultures and their contributions in the United States. We fail to learn about the issues within the Black communities. We learn about some of the bigger issues such as slavery, but we do not get the proper insight into the modern effects of racial prejudice toward the Black community.
What can I as a student do to change these things? Well, there are a few things we could do.
My first suggestion would be to petition the Pa. Department of Education, local politicians, governor and school boards. If an organized group of scholars would ask for a curriculum more focused on the Black community throughout every stage in history, maybe that would result in more understanding and harmonious appreciation.
As an individual, I can seek more insight into the modern Black community through personal education, researching the history of Black communities and cultures throughout the world, and speaking out about misconceptions primarily white communities have about Black culture. Lastly, I can personally discuss these issues with history teachers to see if they can teach students a more inclusive and accurate Black history throughout the entire year.
Maybe one day we won’t need a Black History Month. It is my hope that one day our school systems will have a more inclusive and accurate curriculum that reports history from every point of view, not just a white one. One day, instead of a Black History Month, Black history will be present every month.
Ian Coyle, Bishop McCort
Promote, preserve Black history; celebrate differences
“We will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.” - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Black History Month is a time of celebration and remembrance of all the inspiring black leaders that have built and changed this country for the better, for equality, and for future generations to have a blueprint. I, as a caucasian girl who recognizes her privilege, admire and look up to those who fought against the racial-norms and did not settle for anything less than equality of all races.
Though we are not fully there yet, these activists have influenced a plethora of people, and I am a part of the influenced group.
As a teen of the Johnstown area, I am able to embrace and learn about black history via social media, history classes at my school, and educating myself through books, podcasts, movies, etc. I am able to embrace the horrific, yet extraordinary history by participating in peaceful protests that the people of Johnstown have held, by signing petitions, and taking into consideration that white privilege does exist and that people of color are still oppressed to this day. Growing up I was always told that we should not discriminate against people due to the color of their skin.
The norm seemed to be that we should not recognize skin color because we are all the same. I disagree completely. I believe that we, as a country and community, should embrace each other's ethnic backgrounds and races instead of just hiding them, they should be celebrated. Celebrating these differences would have a huge impact on our divided country, but we must start small.
Impacting Johnstown would lead our community to determined change and would make it easier to talk about these racial inequalities that people still face to this day. Black history does and will forever have an impact on our community due to the countless black men and women that built this area from the ground up. I, as a teen of this community, will promote the preservation of African American history within our local communities, as well as in our nation.
Molly McCullough, Bishop McCort
Female African American Medical Pioneer: Inspiring teens to embrace Black History Month
In a male-dominated world, medicine is a tough path to follow; Marilyn Hughes Gaston and Patricia Era Bath set precedents for future generation medical professionals, and as teens in Johnstown, we need to acknowledge their hard work and use their accomplishments to encourage others that the color of their skin does not dictate their goals. These women fought slavery, discrimination, injustice, and sexism – changing the face of medicine in America.
As a young student, Marilyn Hughes Gaston faced poverty and injustice yet was still determined to become a physician. As an intern in Philadelphia general hospital in 1964, Gaston was introduced to sickle cell disease. Dedicated and motivated, she devoted her time and knowledge to becoming the lead researcher on the disease that affects millions of people world-wide. Her 1986 innovative study created a sickle cell disease screening program for newborns around the nation and discovered the effectiveness of penicillin to prevent sepsis infection, which can be fatal to children with the disease.
In 1990, Gaston became the first black female physician to be appointed director of the Health Resources and Services Administration's Bureau of Primary Health Care. Additionally, she was the second black woman to serve as Assistant Surgeon General. Gaston also achieved the rank of Admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service.
In 1960, as an intern between Harlem Hospital and Columbia University, Patricia Era Bath noticed that rates of blindness and visual impairment was higher at Harlem's eye clinic which served mainly black patients in contrast to Columbia’s which served mainly white patients. This observation led her to conduct a study that found that the high prevalence of blindness among African Americans was due to the lack of access of ophthalmic care in communities. As a result, she created the discipline of community ophthalmology which is now operative around the world. Bath explored the inequalities and discrimmination in vision care for the rest of her career. She co-founded the American Institute for the Prevention of Blindness which includes programs to protect, preserve, and restore eyesight. Additionally, Bath was also the first woman appointed chair of ophthalmology and was the first black female physician to receive a medical patent in 1988 for Laserphaco Probe.
Medicine is a tough path to follow for women; 2017 alone was the first year that more women enrolled in U.S. medical schools than men and in 1965, only about one in 10 medical schools’ enrollees was a woman. Therefore, women in the field of medicine should be recognized, African American women in the field especially. Gaston and Bath had to fight through many roadblocks, but especially as women of color, achieving success during the time of segregation. Black History Month teaches people to respect and recognize those who’ve made a difference despite obstacles. Gaston and Bath, two medical pioneers, changed the face of medicine, not only in their community but around the world.
Female African American doctors represent only about 2 percent of the nation’s 900,000 physicians. As teens in Johnstown, we can use these women’s accomplishments as examples to encourage others that neither their gender nor the color of their skin dictates their goals. We can encourage and strengthen young African American women in our community to defy the stereotypes of medical professionals.
Noelle M. Smith, Bishop McCort
Dr. Daniel Hale Williams and the COVID-19 vaccine
The contributions that African Americans have made to medical history have been largely overlooked. When was the last time an African American in the medical profession mentioned for their achievements? For example, Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, an American immunologist, is a key scientist in the development of the COVID-19 vaccine, but she was not mentioned frequently in the media for her achievement. Another scientist who was overlooked is Dr. Daniel Hale Williams, an astounding African American cardiologist, who opened the first interracial hospital in America and performed the first successful open-heart surgery.
Daniel Hale Williams was an African American doctor who opened Provident Hospital and Training School, the first medical facility to employ an interracial staff in 1891. At the time, African American citizens were prevented from being admitted to hospitals and black doctors were refused staff positions because of discrimination. Williams believed that there should be an all-inclusive hospital in Chicago. He wanted to see a change, so he opened Provident Hospital and Training School for Nurses.
In 1893, Williams made medical history by performing the first successful open-heart surgery. He operated on James Cornish, a man with a severe stab wound to his chest who was brought to Provident Hospital. Without modern surgical procedures and tools, Williams was able to suture Cornish’s pericardium, a thin sac that surrounds the heart. Cornish lived for more than 20 years after the operation.
Williams continued to push for black medical jobs, save the Freedmen’s Hospital in Washington D.C. and help discover the National Medical Association. He was a pioneering heart surgeon during a time when technological discoveries were revolutionizing the practice of medicine. In 1894, Williams was appointed the chief surgeon of the Freedmen’s Hospital in Washington D.C. which provided care for formerly enslaved African Americans. Since the hospital was neglected and had a high mortality rate, Williams worked diligently on revitalization and improving the hospital procedures and specialties. He continued to save the hospital and was also able to provide opportunities for Black medical professionals. In 1895, he co-founded the National Medical Association, a professional organization for Black medical practitioners who were prohibited from the American Medical Association. In 1913, he became the first African American to be inducted into the American College of Surgeons.
Through his vision and advocacy, Dr. Daniel Hale Williams made medical history through his remarkable talent and mission to have more people of color within the medical profession. He had a mind of medicine before his time. His accomplishments paved a way for future medical procedures and opened the idea of interracial staff members. Without his efforts against discrimination in the medical field and his revolutionary operation, the medical world would be entirely different.
Megan Le, Bishop McCort
Katherine Johnson: Math genius, science contributor
You have probably heard of the launch of Sputnik and project Apollo, but did you know that all of the complex calculations behind these daring missions was a very intelligent black woman? Katherine Johnson was a retired math teacher who played key roles in many major accomplishments of NASA. She was a genius. She could do math calculations off the top of her head, and even earned the nickname “the human computer." I believe that the story of Johnson’s life and dedication to science is one that deserves to be told.
Katherine Johnson was born Katherine Coleman on August 26, 1918 in Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. Katherine had a gift for numbers. In elementary school, she excelled in math and calculations. By the time she had turned 10 years old, she had already completed 8th grade. Her town did not offer classes after 8th grade for African Americans, so her father decided to move the family so Katherine could have a chance at better education. She enrolled at West Virginia State College, which is now West Virginia State University. While she was there, one professor took a liking to her. Dr. William W. Schiefflin Claytor, the third African American to get a Ph.D. in mathematics, saw something special in Katherine, and knew that she could make it far. When she was just the age of 18, she graduated summa cum laude with a degree in mathematics and a degree in French.
In the late 1930s, Johnson was a teacher at many schools in Virginia and West Virginia. After she was teaching for a few years, in 1952, she saw that the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics was looking for African-American women to perform and check calculations for technical developments. She thought it would be a great opportunity, and applied for a job. The following year, she got a position at Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia. After only two weeks of starting her calculations job, she was transferred from the African-American calculating pool to Langley’s flight research division. There, she earned herself a spot in multiple meetings, and even got additional tasks to complete other than her main work. She was very successful in her work, and her home life and personal struggles did not seem to affect her job. At home, her husband was battling a brain tumor, and sadly passed away.
She is famously quoted; "The early trajectory was a parabola, and it was easy to predict where it would be at any point." Saying these words made the director realize her true intelligence, and granted her the position of plotting the path for Alan Shephard’s journey to space in 1961. She took this job seriously, and plotted the trajectory and speed of the shuttle. Her next mission was to send a man into orbit. Although by this time, NASA had started to use computers, they had Johnson check the math herself to see if it was correct.
Katherine Johnson was a very important woman, who sadly was not recognized for her work because she was a black woman. Her ability to overcome challenges and emerge successful is incredibly admirable. Katherine Johnson’s hard work and commitment to NASA deserves to be remembered.
Alayna Marion, Bishop McCort
Black History Month Recognizes Harriet Tubman
Black History Month recognizes African-American men and women, the challenges they faced, educates society on the challenges they still face, and celebrates the challenges they have overcome.
An excellent role model for Black History Month is Harriet Tubman, a lifetime fighter against social injustice and the heroic rescuer who helped free slaves during the Civil War. Tubman was also known as one of the greatest conductors for the Underground Railroad. She freed around three hundred slaves, and brought them all to the north. Our home state, Pennsylvania, was a safe haven for her while freeing slaves through the Underground Railroad. The Underground Railroad was a network of secret routes and safe houses in the United States. It was used to free African American slaves to the northern states and Canada. Not only was Pennsylvania a big part of her master plan, but the Underground Railroad was also passed through Johnstown, and how the Johnstown Underground Railroad saved lives.
In February 1837, two slaves, brothers Patrick and Abraham escaped from a farm in Virginia. On their way to freedom, hunters went after the two and wounded both. White and black abolitionists helped them to get through Pennsylvania. William Slick helped and aided them to his farm, in Johnstown, which was a stop for the Underground Railroad.
The Underground Railroad was founded when Harriet Tubman was trying to escape slavery herself in 1849. When Tubman was escaping, she set off for Philadelphia, and made use of the Underground Railroad. The only problem was that Tubman’s family was still in Maryland with their slave owners. Harriet Tubman now thought that the Underground Railroad could be used for freedom. She made a plan to save her family members from slavery when she learned that her niece, Kessiah was going to be sold. Tubman went back to Maryland, and helped voyage her family to Philadelphia. This was the first of many trips by Harriet Tubman.
Harriet Tubman has been a hero to many people, and had a goal to set herself and other African Americans free. She has fought for many lives, and discovered the Underground Railroad in hope to help others also find a way out of slavery. Tubman dedicated her life to saving many people, and being an advocate for black and women's suffrage.
Libby McCullough, Bishop McCort
The History of Black History Month
“We are not makers of history. We are made by history.” These words, written by Martin Luther King Jr., a very well-known and influential member of African American history, show us that our history is a very important part of who we are and that it influences much of who we become. This is why it is so important to know and celebrate the history of our cultures. Black History Month is the annual celebration of the achievements and the history of African Americans and a time for recognizing their role in U.S. history. However, this month, which we use to celebrate and learn about black history, actually has a special, lesser-known history of its own.
The history of Black History Month starts in September of 1915, about half a century after the Thirteenth Amendment abolished slavery in the United States. At this time, historian, Carter G. Woodson, and minister, Jesse E. Moorland, founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (ASNLH), known today as the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH). This organization is dedicated to researching and promoting achievements by Black Americans and other peoples of African descent. In 1926, the group created the event known as “Negro History Week”, which they decided to celebrate on the second week of February to coincide with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass.
In the decades that followed, cities across the country began recognizing Negro History Week. By the late 1960s, partially due to the civil rights movement as well as a growing awareness of Black identity, Negro History Week evolved into Black History Month. President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month in 1976. He called upon the people to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”
Since 1976, every American president has designated February as Black History Month and endorsed a specific theme. Some past themes include: The Negro in the Modern World (1943), Freedom and Democracy for the Negro after 100 years (1961), America for All Americans (1976), Hallowed Grounds: Sites of African American Memories (2016), and many more. This year's theme is Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity.
History makes us who we are. It shapes our lives and teaches us about others. That is why it is so important to learn about Black History as well as the history of the celebration and recognize how much it has impacted our own stories and our lives.
Rachael Cameron, Bishop McCort
Sadie Tanner Mossell Alexander: The First of Many
“I knew well that the only way I could get that door open was to knock it down; because I knocked all of them down.” These were words spoken by Sadie Tanner Mossell Alexander, one of the first African American women in the United States to earn a doctoral degree. Alexander was passionate about civil rights and everyone having equal opportunities, regardless of race or gender. Sadie Alexander was a trailblazer and became the first of many African American women to earn a Ph.D. in economics, graduate with a law degree, and practice law in Pennsylvania.
Sadie Tanner Mossell Alexander attended college at the University of Pennsylvania. She graduated in 1918 and received a bachelor of science degree in education with senior honors. A year later, she was able to study for her doctorate after earning a master’s degree and the Francis Sergeant Pepper Fellowship in economics. She obtained her Ph.D. and later that same year, was elected president of the national organization of the African-American sorority.
Five years later, Alexander became the first African American woman to attend classes at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Law, the same school where her father graduated as the first African American. She was the first African American woman to act as an associate editor of the Law Review, which is a journal that focuses on a wide array of legal issues. In 1927, after these accomplishments, she earned a law degree and passed her bar exam. Yet again, Alexander became the first of many African American women to practice law in Pennsylvania. She specialized in state and family law and joined her husband’s Center City Philadelphia law firm.
Alexander is an inspiration to me, as a young female student. After learning about her life and all of the challenges she had to face, I feel motivated to work hard and achieve my dream of graduating from a good college. In conclusion, Sadie Tanner Mossell Alexander accomplished the unthinkable at that time and is still an inspiration to young women today. Despite adversity, she created her own path in life and followed her dreams of acquiring a law degree and a Ph.D. in economics. She has taught young girls all over the world that they can do anything they put their mind to.
Kathryn Edwards, Bishop McCort
Robert Smalls: Slave, sailor and senator
How can one man be a slave, sailor, and senator all in one lifetime? Well Robert Smalls found a way. He was a very accomplished man for his time, that time being during the American Civil war. Due to his skin color, it was hard to become much of anything. With grit and courage, he managed to turn his life around and go down in history as a hero.
Robert Smalls was born in April of 1839 in South Carolina. He was a slave for the McKee family. As a child he rarely followed laws against Black people, such as the curfew. In 1851 Smalls, who was now 12 years old, moved with his family to Charleston. In Charleston he had gotten a job as a laborer on the bay. He eventually became a sailor. A few years later he met Hannah Jones, another slave in the bay, who he would marry. He attempted to buy his wife and family out of slavery but ultimately failed to do so.
In 1861, the beginning of the American civil war, Smalls became a deckhand on the Planter, a Confederate supply ship. Because of his time as a sailor and deckhand, Smalls knew how to navigate a ship. He used this knowledge and thought of a way to escape. In the evening of May 13, 1862 Smalls, his family and a group of other African Americans snuck onto the Planter while the White crewmates slept in Charleston. Throughout the night Smalls took the ship North through 5 checkpoints, making sure to give the correct signal to pass through each. Eventually he ran into the Union blockade, where he raised a white bed sheet to signal surrender so the Union Navy would not destroy the boat. He handed over the boat and all its ammo, intel, and weapons.
Smalls gained his freedom along with the others on the boat. He would continue to work with the Union in efforts of the war by recruiting African Americans to serve in the union army. His heroic escape helped inspire President Abraham Lincoln to allow free African Americans to serve in the Union Army.
After the war Smalls became very successful in business. He opened a general store, school for black children, and a newspaper. He started to become very popular in the realm of politics. He was elected into the South Carolina House of Representatives and Senate. Sadly, he was accused of taking a $5,000 bribe while in the senate. He served 3 years in prison but was later pardoned by the governor. He would live out the rest of his life as a U.S. customs delegate collector. He died in 1915 at the age of 75.
Robert Smalls did not have an easy start to life. Being born into slavery during a time where racism was at its height in America presented a great deal of challenges. However, Smalls made the best of it and worked hard to gain his freedom and have a place in society. He leaves behind more than just an amazing story of escape but also a change in African American rights, by sparking an idea of allowing American Americans to serve our country.
Chase Gleason, Bishop McCort
Kerry James Marshall: Artist depicted Black culture
Think of a famous painter. People such as Michelangelo, Leonardo Da Vinci, and Vincent Van Gogh most likely come to mind. However, these artists are from way long ago. Can you think of any famous artists of our generation? Most likely you aren't able to. With Black History Month currently being recognized, I would like to introduce you to Kerry James Marshall, a contemporary artist who is famous for painting the aspects of Black American culture.
Born in Alabama during a time of racial injustice, Kerry James Marshall grew up to be a great example of an influential modern artist. With his unique paintings, he aims to defy the racial stereotypes that have negatively plagued black Americans for centuries. Using his immense knowledge in black history as his main structure for his paintings, Kerry’s art has been able to successfully stand out from the rest. Famous pieces such as Mastry (2016-2017) and De Style (1993) have been appreciated by critics all over the world for drawing positive attention to this oppressed culture. For all of his paintings, the eyes of the audience immediately get drawn into the black Americans that are being portrayed. With prominent and strong colors, Kerry draws mass attention to the daily life of his community. Go take a look at one of his paintings! You’ll find your eyes quickly gazing upon his unique interpretations of Black American Culture.
With Black History Month currently being celebrated throughout America, artists such as Kerry James Marshall deserve mass recognition. With his distinctive style, Kerry sheds a positive light on the daily life of everyday black Americans. Through his paintings, Kerry hopes to end racial stereotypes targeted against his community. As Kerry once said, “The lighter the skin, the more acceptable you are. The darker the skin, the more marginalized you become. I want to demonstrate that you can produce beauty in the context of a figure that has that kind of velvety blackness. It can be done.”
Ennio Esteban, Bishop McCort
• • • • •
Amanda Gorman: Inauguration poet
The youngest inaugural poet in history. At just age 22, Amanda Gorman has made quite a name for herself. Gorman is a 2020 Harvard graduate with a degree in sociology. Since her graduation, she has written three books and performed for many famous figures, such as Lin-Manual Miranda, Hillary Clinton, and Malala Yousafazi. Although she was already a national youth poet laureate, Gorman was cast into the public eye when she read her poem at the Biden inauguration.
Since a young age, Gorman has had an interest in poetry and wanted to change the world with her writing. When she was in kindergarten, Gorman was diagnosed with auditory processing disorder, a condition that causes speech articulation issues. This makes it more difficult to pronounce certain sounds and causes stuttering. Writing poetry has helped her overcome her struggles and allowed her to finally express herself in ways she could not before. In high school, Gorman submitted several of her works addressing social injustice for the Youth Poet Laureate initiative. She was named Youth Poet Laureate of Los Angeles in 2014. In 2015, she published her first book of poetry, “The One for Whom Food Is Not Enough.” Gorman graduated from Harvard in 2020, and today she still continues to write and take an active role in social injustice.
Gorman’s most famous work, “The Hill We Climb” connected with millions of her listeners at the Biden inauguration. In this poem, she speaks about the current issues going on in our country, but also offers an uplifting message of hope along with these problems. Her spoken word poetry is presented beautifully and connects with her listeners on an emotional level. I would even consider her to be the best out of all six inaugural poets. She presents this same emotion and intensity in her other poems, where she commonly talks about pressuring social issues of our country such as inequality, climate change, and economics.
Amanda Gorman, at only age 22, has already made a massive impact on the country with her poetry. Although she has had many struggles in her life, she has overcome these obstacles with confidence and grace. These struggles have shaped her into the young and talented poet she is today. Currently, she continues to encourage change with her amazing work about current social issues. With her impressive list of accomplishments already, we should all be looking forward to what Gorman will bring us in terms of poetry and activism in the future.
Lauren Mucciola, Bishop McCort
Sojourner Truth: 'Ain’t I a Woman?'
How do you think African Americans were treated in the 1800s? People all over the world, even today, do not take into consideration all of the struggles that African Americans faced and are still facing. Sojourner Truth, a women’s rights activist and abolitionist, who had many struggles of her own, is known to be an amazing inspiration for all women in general. Her biggest accomplishment is her speech, “Ain’t I a Woman?”– given at the Ohio Women’s Rights Convention. This speech gave people more awareness of the racial equality between black and white americans.
Truth’s journey to becoming an activist and abolitionist started when she grew up as a slave and realized all of the hardships and struggles that all of African Americans are facing. Eventually, she wanted to be free, so she escaped from slavery, with her infant daughter in 1826. After escaping, she devoted her life to educating people about inequality and to helping recruit blacks to the Union Army. As she continued her life as an abolitionist, she gave awareness and assistance to all causes such as universal suffrage and rights for prisons.
In 1851, Truth found herself giving a speech to a group of feminists, at a Women’s Rights Convention, that would change the way we look at women of all skin colors. In this speech, Truth talks about how women are supposed to be lifted into carriages and to be able to have the best place. If that is true, why does this not happen to her. Truth says, “ Look at my arm, I have plowed and planted and gathered into barns and no man could hit me and Ain’t I a Woman.” Looking at the speech, we see the difference between the way white women and black women were treated. Truth is showing that even though she worked as hard as a man could or even better, there was no respect shown. She proves that no matter what the occasion is women, especially african american women, are not treated as equals or even with any respect.
Sojourner, a strong woman, lived out her legacy through this speech and gave us a clear view into the world of a slave, who wanted freedom, and a woman who devoted her life to showing people the real meaning of equality and racial justice. She unveiled the true meaning of equality and sought to make a difference. As Americans, we should strive to follow this amazing legacy and example that she left for us.
Alana Murphy, Bishop McCort
Shirley Chisholm: Groundbreaking political figure
Have you ever wondered who the first brave woman was to run for president? Well, the powerful and courageous Shirley Chisholm decided in 1968 to inspire others and be the first African American woman involved in the Congress. Not only did she become the first African American woman involved in the Congress, but a few years later she took a bigger step and became the first woman overall to run for president. Shirley Chisholm was a leader, and this led to her facing just the beginning of the discrimination that many other African Americans and women would also be experiencing. Chisholm was an inspiration to those around her and continues to be an inspiration to people learning about her today.
Discrimination was a crucial issue that Shirley faced during her lifetime. When she ran for the 1972 Democratic Party presidential nomination, she experienced multiple situations of inequality. She was blocked from participating in televised primary debates, and after taking legal action, was permitted to make just one speech. Chisholm did not agree with how she was getting treated, therefore she took action and introduced more than fifty pieces of legislation and championed racial and gender equality. Not only did she promote equality throughout her lifetime, but she also looked out for the poor and encouraged an end to the Vietnam War.
Shirley Chisholm was a motivated and dedicated individual. She had her mind set to make a difference in the world. During her seven terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, Chisholm took steps to change the way women and minorities were treated across the world. She knew that pursuing a political career would be challenging as a female that was black. Although Shirley was aware of the challenges she would face, she knew she had to get involved in order for there to be a change. So, in 1964, Chisholm became the second African American in the New York State Legislature. A few years later in 1968 she won a seat in Congress. Finally, she ran for president to attempt to make a change in the world.
Shirley Chisholm stated, “I want to be remembered as a woman… who dared to be a catalyst of change.” Therefore, she did that by taking strides in the movement for equality. After facing many challenges, Shirley had a major impact on the world. Her hard work and determination will forever be remembered and appreciated.
Lily Newcomer, Bishop McCort
How Motown Opened Doors to Dreams
Motown, an African-American music label, is a very important part of African-American music history. Berry Gordy, Jr., was the founder of the Motown record label in 1959. His record label was the highest earning African-American business for several decades. Berry Gordon, who is still living at 91 years old, is currently worth $400 million. He crossed racial lines and changed the face of American music history forever.
Some extremely successful African-American music artists became insanely famous through the Motown label. Diana Ross and the Supremes were one such group. They signed on with Motown records in 1961 and were the most successful musical group on that label. They developed an identifiable “Motown” sound that is now commonly associated with the name. Another group was the Jackson 5. As famous as Diana Ross and the Supremes were in the 1960s, the Jackson 5 were immensely famous in the 1970s. Both groups sold over 100 million records world-wide. Of course, the Jackson 5 produced Michael Jackson, whose solo career dominated the 1980s, and Janet Jackson, whose solo career dominated the 1990s music charts. Some other famous Motown acts include, Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, Marvin Gaye, The Temptations, and Stevie Wonder. All of the “Motown” groups had a certain sound and had a large impact on pop music and the pop charts during the 1960s and 1970s.
The “Motown” music style is a style of rhythm and blues and is sometimes recognized as “Soul” music. It differed from any other music sound in any other decade prior to its origin. It was a sound produced for girl groups, boy bands, and solo artists unlike any other. It produced many other opportunities for black singers that would not have otherwise existed in the same musical capacity. It made black music mainstream and interchangeable with white artists on the American Top 40 pop charts.
Had it not been for this groundbreaking label and style of music, we wouldn’t have had the exposure to the artists and music that we hold in high regard today. It also opened the door for African-American entrepreneurs, and aspiring musicians who had a dream. Motown shaped the music industry, and inspired everyone who experienced the style.
Ashley Rhodes, Bishop McCort
Jazz Music and the Harlem Renaissance
The Harlem Renaissance was an important movement in black history. From the 1910s through the 1930s, Harlem was a musical and cultural mecca for blacks and whites, too. One of the biggest musical developments from this period was jazz music, specifically the jazz music played by big bands.
Several very popular black big bang leaders began in Harlem. Louis Armstrong played there frequently. One of his most popular songs, “What a Wonderful World” is still widely known today. In addition to Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington and Cab Calloway, both famous band leaders in their own right, regularly played in Harlem during this time. Cab Calloway’s song “Minnie the Moocher” was featured in the movie “The Blues Brothers” in 1980. Duke Ellington’s “It Don’t Mean a Thing” was often featured in Tom and Jerry cartoons. In other words, their music has stood the test of time and influenced generations.
As the music in Harlem became more popular, the Cotton Club, and some other clubs like it, were formed to cater to white people who wanted to be entertained by the music but not necessarily associate with the blacks that were frequenting the night clubs. The development of the Cotton Club created differing viewpoints. While some blacks looked down on the existence of such clubs, others felt that they were a good thing and saw it as a sign that the music was becoming more accepted into mainstream culture.
The Harlem Renaissance was a productive time for the African-American artists who could share their creativity with larger audiences. No one can deny the relevance that the Harlem Renaissance has had on American music. Its success changed music forever.
Eric Rhodes, Bishop McCort
Phillis Wheatley: First African-American Poet
Phillis Wheatley was a poet, but not just any poet. She was the second female and first African-American poet in American. She also had a hand in the movement to abolish slavery. She held a unique skill in writing and led the pathway for many women and African-Americans to come.
In 1753, Phillis’s journey began at her birth in Gambia, Africa where she was captured and sent to America to be a slave. When she first arrived, she was sold to the Wheatley family. At the time, Congregationalists and Anglicans considered slave conversion as a spiritual obligation. The Wheatley’s daughter, Mary, took and educated her, which she learned very quickly. After a short sixteen months in the colonies, she could read, and she studied geography and astronomy. By fourteen, she began her poetry, although slave writing was discouraged. She published her first poem in 1767, and she continued to publish poems in the following years. “An Elegiac Poem, on the Death of the Celebrated George Whitefield,” is her most popular poem, which began her recognition. The poem speaks on George Whitefield’s death, an Anglican teacher. She talks very highly of him and finishes the poem by saying she hopes to see him in heaven. After more of her poems were published, she traveled to London to publish her first collection, which became the first book written by a black woman in America. Her book included a portrait of her and signatures from significant colonial American figures, proving that the book was truly hers.
She was emancipated shortly after her poems were published. In 1778, Wheatley married John Peters, a free slave from Boston. After she was married, she attempted to publish a second book of poems, which was unsuccessful. Though her attempt failed, she continued to write poetry while working as a scrubwoman in a boardinghouse. She died in 1784 due to childbirth complications.
Phillis Wheatley has been the inspiration for many poets today and will continue to inspire young writers in the years to come. In her writing, she embraced different aspects of her culture and held pride in her heritage and religion. She was given a chance that many other slaves would never get. Her situation reveals the litany of lost talent that existed among slaves. Wheatley's pride, along with her skill and heart, helped exceptionally in the cause of the abolition movement.
Emma Straka, Bishop McCort
Muhammad Ali: Activist, boxing legend
Viewed by many as boxing’s greatest of all time, Muhammad Ali boasts an impressive record of 56 wins and only 5 losses. However, the African-American boxer wasn’t only great in the ring, as he left a large footprint in the history books in his lifetime.
Ali’s name at birth and through a portion of his boxing career was Cassius Clay. A name he later got rid of, calling it a “slave name.” His change in name was because of a religious change. He became a Muslim in the year 1964, which was very controversial, as Muslims were seen as a threat to the United States for their “anti-white” views. Ali was in the beginning, not respected as he switched to Islam, even being bashed by Martin Luther King Jr. as he said “Cassius should spend more time proving his boxing skill and do less talking.” His name change was not respected either. Most called him Cassius Clay after he changed his name to Muhammad Ali. He had enough when one of his opponents, Ernie Terrel, refused to call him Muhammad Ali, referring to him as Cassius Clay. Ali tortured Terrel for the entire fight while saying his famous line, “What’s my name?” Ali still had a steep hill to climb, yet sadly couldn’t overcome it later in life and in the back half of his boxing career as he struggled with Parkinson’s all the way up until he passed away in 2016.
In conclusion, Ali was incredibly progressive in the black community for his time in what he did inside and outside the boxing ring.
Ben Smith, Bishop McCort
Oprah Winfrey’s accomplishments
With her own exhibit at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, Oprah Winfrey has done many influential things in her lifetime. Some people even go as far as to say that she is one of the most influential people in the 20th and 21st centuries. While many people think that we don't embrace the contributions of African American women in society, I think that one of the most influential women, Oprah Winfrey, is a perfect example of how African American women had an influence on our everyday lives.
Oprah Winfrey has been immersed in some of the influential times of African American history. She was born in Mississippi in 1954, and was surrounded by segregation going on in the south at the time. Her father was a businessman and a preacher while her mother was a domestic servant. She attended college at The University of Tennessee, which was a primarily black college at the time. Her education helped her to become one of the most influential people of the 20th and 21st centuries giving her many great opportunities in her lifetime. She uses the platforms she has developed over the years to discuss and inform her followers of important issues going on in the world. She is now seen as not only a static icon but as a force for change. Her ability to affect public opinion, and influence people’s life choices has been a topic of controversy for a long time, but it is one of the many unique ways that Oprah has become the first female African American self made millionaire.
Oprah claims that she will continue to use her voice in ways that make a difference. She has many different legacies some being The Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls, receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom, being the first African American women to own their production company, and having her own television show. When talking about success and her accomplishments she is famously known for saying “Do the one thing you think you cannot do. Fail at it. Try again. Do better the second time. The only people who never tumble are those who never mount the high wire. This is your moment. Own it.”. It’s this positive and encouraging mindset that makes Oprah Winfrey an advocate and role model for people everywhere.
These accomplishments are what helped Oprah to become one of the most influential African American women of our lifetimes. She was the first African American women to accomplish a lot of distinctive substantial things and that is why she should be talked about and celebrated during black history month.
Lexi Roth, Bishop McCort
Defying Racial Discrimination Through Art
Only 1.2% of art museum collections are from African-American artists. Even though African-American artists Henry Ossawa Tanner, Jean-Michel Basquait, and Kara Walker faced racial discrimination during their time, they also defied discrimination and were able to become some of the most world-renowned artists. These artists used their very powerful platforms as a way to bring attention to issues like racial discrimination, Civil Rights, and African-American heritage and history.
Henry Ossawa Tanner was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Reverend Benjamin Tucker Tanner and Sarah Tanner, a former slave who had escaped through the Underground Railroad. Due to racial discrimination and tension in the Untied States, Tanner moved to Paris to study and further his ability to advance in the art world. However, Tanner did not let racism and his skin color defy the value and worth of his art. Henry used his religious works of art to connect divinity and humanity. He also showed admiration for his African-American heritage through his art. After Tanner became widely recognized for his art, he began to donate money towards the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). Tanner was also named Chevalier of the Legion of Honor.
Jean-Michel Basquiat was born in 1960 to middle-class Haitian and Puerto Rican parents. Basquiat grew up during the 1960s where he saw the Civil Rights Protests and the assassination of Martin Luther King. Basquiat took the issues he saw around him and made art out of it. His art became a commemoration of African-American history and a protest against racism. His art that put the spotlight on African-American deserving rights led him to fame. He became so popular in the art community that after his death his painting, Untitled, sold for $110.5 million. The selling of his painting set the record for the highest price ever paid at an auction for an American artist’s work.
Kara Walker was born in California in 1969. Walker was born into a very artistic family; her father being the chair of the art department at the University of the Pacific in Stockton. Kara Walker became famous in the 1990s for capturing the traumas from the era of slavery that extend into the present day. Walker is extremely well known for interrogating race, gender, and sexuality into art. She became controversial for using stereotypes and caricatures to emphasize the brutal ideological traditions of Reconstruction and Jim Crow. Kara used her platform to bring attention and make art of topics that people often say are too “controversial” to talk about in a public setting. Through her art Walker often suggests that the legacies of the eras she makes art of are much more horrifying than they appear to be. She became the youngest person to receive a MacArthur Fellowship.
Henry Ossawa Tanner, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and Kara Walker are some of the most famous artists of their times, however they faced racial discrimination. In their own unique way, through art, the artists were able to defy racial discrimination, and even use their platforms and art as way to talk about racial discrimination, Civil-Rights, and African-American heritage and history. Like Kara Walker’s approach, we need to discuss controversial topics to grow as a country.
Ellis Aurora, Bishop McCort
Inspired by contributions of Black Americans
As someone who is not considered to be a minority, I have seen first-hand how the negative effects of racism change my community, school life, and friendships. Though I have not experienced racism directed towards myself, I can understand the adverse feelings that minorities deal with each and every day. Black History Month brings awareness to the struggles that minorities have had to overcome in the past and educate us about the present issues that continue to plague the minority community. Black History Month helps to give “pride of self and community among young black people” and to teach us “to seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every endeavor throughout our history.”
Black History is American History. It’s an important part of the story for all Americans. I think that a great way to learn from and embrace Black History Month is to take a closer look at a few African Americans that have inspired growth throughout society. The traffic light is something that we encounter on a daily basis. It is easy to assume that inventions like the traffic light were always in use but there is history behind it. Garret Morgan, an African American inventor, created a rudimentary version of the modern three-way traffic light in 1923. Without Mr. Morgan’s very important invention, our driving lives would be quite chaotic and unsafe. The ironing board is another invention that people in today’s society use on a day-to-day basis.
Sarah Bonne, an African American dressmaker, invented the modern day ironing board in 1890 that “was to be particularly adapted to be used in ironing the sleeves and bodices of ladies’ garments.” Ms. Bonne was actually the first African American woman to be awarded a patent.
Imagine life without the ironing board - how would our clothes look presentable? Otis Boykin, another African American inventor and engineer, has 28 patents registered to his name. In the 1960’s, he developed a resistor that was inexpensive to produce while also remaining resilient to extreme temperatures and breakage. Boykin’s resistor became an integral part in televisions, IBM computers and even guided missiles. However, Otis Boykin is most famous for inventing the resistor that sets the rhythm for artificial heart pacemakers. Even though there were variations to the pacemaker prior to Boykin’s invention, his version which sends electrical impulses to the heart, helps to keep hundreds of thousands of people alive around the world. Without him, the modern-day pacemaker would not be as effective and successful as it is.
As a senior in high school in the Johnstown area, I believe that my fellow students, peers, and I, all as community members can make a difference in the way that minorities are treated. I have learned and continue to learn so much from minority students in my school. I have learned that perseverance is a key component to finding a way to accomplish goals. Members of the black community suffer from setback after setback but continue to work towards finding ways to solve racial injustice.
Eleanor Ocelus, Bishop McCort
“How can I, as a teen in the Johnstown region, embrace or learn from Black History and have an impact on my community?”
Black History is being every day in the world around us. I see events on television and in social media that make me think about the struggles that face the Black community daily, but I realize that this has been the history of Black Culture. Struggle, toil, pain and the need for fairness and identity has been the common link between the African Americans in the past and of today.
The uproar in our streets has been propagated by the need of this culture for the rest of us to understand and make the changes necessary in our collective culture for there to be a sense of fairness and equality. As a student I have the privilege of recently studying slavery in my history class and understanding the negative affect on America while at the same time seeing the long term affect on the current culture.
My teachers have educated and encouraged us to be compassionate and understanding toward other cultures. I am in a setting with students from many different cultures that I have been able to learn from and develop friendships with at my school.
This special interaction has given me a unique and special understanding of other cultures without the fear that many people have. This fear is what oftentimes brings the prejudice and mistreatment. At the same time, the Black culture may be afraid for how they have been treated throughout history and may continue to be treated.
My impact in the community is first to love the students around me in my school and in my community, no matter what their cultural background. I need to see each person as human being and realize that Black Culture may have played a part in making some students feel different and I can show understanding when there are difficulties.
I can defend my friends of different cultures against prejudice and enjoin them with kind friends who will offer support. I can also participate in awareness of the need for understanding like Black History Month Programs, and other activities that promote the health of the Black Culture.
I can also initiate programs in my school that engage more Black students that would not normally participate or invite Black students to participate in programs that they may not normally join. My most important mission as a teen is to live a life that is color blind to race and live a loving life that is an example to others of someone who treats others fairly regardless of any outward appearance.
Helena Sroka, Bishop McCort
Small towns offer opportunities, too
As a teen in such a small city such as Johnstown you may think that not much goes on in the community to raise awareness for the Black Lives Matter movement and Black History Month, but you'd be wrong.
Just over the summer, Johnstown had a Black Lives Matter peaceful rally. Try to become a part of organizations in and around your community. Founded in 2013, The African American Heritage Society, Inc., is an independent, Johnstown, Pennsylvania, nonprofit organization established to preserve the history of African Americans and to promote awareness of the significant African American contributions rendered in the development of Greater Johnstown. Even if you are not African American, organizations like these would love any kind of support. You could donate, fundraise, or even just listen to their stories and spread their words. By funding them, you are help ing to grow this movement and end racial discrimination. To start funding black America, try purchasing more of your products from black owned businesses.
Supporting black businesses is putting money in their pockets instead of in big conglomerates. Especially since we are currently in a global pandemic, black businesses could use the extra support. According to a report from the National Bureau of Economic Research, "the number of African-American business owners plummeted from 1.1 mill ion in February 2020 to 640,000 in April;'that translates to about 41% of Black-owned businesses in the U.S. going under in the wake of COVID-19. Show solidarity towards black America by simply becoming an ally. The best way to extend the spirit of Black History Month is by continuing to read and do research. If you are informed, then you're more likely to become a part of this movement. As Nelson Mandela said, "Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world." All and all, just try to become proactive in the Black Lives Matter movement and remember that no matter how big or small your voice may be, you too can make a difference.
Olivia Nicoloff, Bishop McCort
Simone Biles inspires through gymnastics
A small, but mighty young woman is one of the most talented and decorated gymnasts around the world.
Simone Biles has more than two dozen Olympic and World Champion medals, and is only getting started. Biles is a 23-year-old African-American woman who was born in Ohio and later adopted by her grandparents in Texas. Her love for gymnastics started at the young age of 6, as part of a daycare field trip. Biles then was encouraged to be enrolled into gymnastics classes by one of the teachers at the field trip and shortly after, began her training.
Though Biles was the oldest one in her beginner gymnastics classes, this only pushed her to work harder so succeed. This sets an example for young girls and boys around the world that you are never too young or too old to try something you may be interested in. As a young girl, Biles excelled in learning skills that were above her level of experience. The coaches could barely keep up with the natural skills she had!
At age 9, Biles learned that she had ADHD, which made her body and brain move very fast. This gave her a slight advantage in gymnastics, but also came with concentration issues in school. Biles wrote, “The challenges we face help define who we are. My challenge is also my superpower: ADHD.” Biles didn’t let anything get in the way of her dreams. When she was 16, Biles won two gold medals at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, including the all-around score. By this age she had already won 25 World medals, and 19 of them were gold. This was more than any gymnast of her age had won in gymnastics history. She then went on to further her career by competing in the 2016 Olympics for the first time. Biles made history, when she became the first female U.S. gymnast to win four gold medals in an Olympic Games. Since her winnings at the very start of her career, she has achieved skills that no other gymnast has successfully been able to compete. Several gymnastics moves have been named after her, because she was the only gymnast that could achieve them. For example, a double-double dismount from the balance beam, was later named the “Biles.” Biles has achieved many more gymnastics goals, as well as many other things in her lifetime, making her an incredibly successful young lady. Biles is one of the toughest competitors in the history of gymnastics. Though Biles’s journey to all these incredible achievements seemed effortless, that was the farthest thing from the truth. Her mother was an addict and she and her sister were given up at the age of 3. Before being adopted by their grandfather, they went in and out of foster care.
Simone Biles has always focused on succeeding, and never let any obstacles hold her back. These challenges have made her one of the most admirable young women to look up to all over the world. Biles has achieved a great deal of things in her life, but most importantly, she has inspired and paved the way for young African-American boys and girls. Biles displays how anyone, despite race or age, can achieve their goals.
Reagan Bair, Bishop McCort
Dancers Break Long-standing Racial Barriers
Starting in the Fall 2020 dance season, leading brands in the dancewear industry began releasing more inclusive shades of pointe shoes in response to the conversation created by dancers around the world. Dancers expressed how unbelievable it was that, despite being well into the 21st century, pointe shoes were still being produced solely in colors that matched the skin of Caucasian ballerinas.
For many artists, the studio is a safe place, as is the world of dance. Why then should black dancers feel discriminated against as they spend excessive money, time, and energy pancaking their shoes to achieve lines that their white colleagues typically don’t have to worry about? In dance, the goal is to make the pointe shoe look like an extension of the leg. This means that dancers of color have to pancake their European Pink colored pointe shoes to match their skin. Pancaking is the time consuming and costly process of layering foundation onto the shoes, elastics, and ribbons of dancers of color.
In Spring of 2020, Briana Bell, a college student majoring in dance, decided she had finally had enough of the poor habits that the dance community has grown accustomed to in regard to ignoring black dancers. Bell refused to be ignored. She promoted a petition demanding more inclusive color palettes in pointe shoes and tights which rapidly earned over three hundred thousand signatures. As a result of this petition, top brands including Gaynor Minden, Capezio, and Bloch, began working towards greater inclusiveness in their products. Some released new lines as early as the fall 2020 season. Many dancers of color posted emotional videos on social media of their joyful experiences receiving pointe shoes that matched their skin for the first time ever. Bloch and Capezio also issued statements thanking dancers for engaging in conversation. Bloch promised they were listening, reflecting, and taking action.
By including a wider variety of shades in dance necessities, dancewear companies are playing their part in making the dance community feel like home to every dancer who laces up a pair of pointe shoes. Kathryn McCormick spoke at DanceMakers in Pittsburgh about how she was always asked what made her different. She was asked what made her stand out. She was taught to wear bright colors and stand in the front of the room. McCormick then went on to express that, in this moment in time, she doesn’t care what makes us different. She cares about what makes us the same.
The deafening silence that no longer hangs over the dance community is proof that quiet should no longer be mistaken as peace or contentment. Dancers of color should be able to purchase the tools of their trade with the same ease as white dancers. They should be able to experience the love of a craft that unites us as a community without the burden of racial divides. As we begin to move forward and break longstanding racial barriers in the performing arts, I suggest we reflect upon why those barriers remained untouched in the first place. Because we stood together as one, our voices were heard, and changes were made to bring us closer to one another.
Olivia Cover, Bishop McCort
Frank Braxton – An Artist Who Deserves Recognition
In a time where black artists were unheard of, Frank Braxton came into the animation scene. Many consider him the first black animation artist to succeed in the animation industry. As many other animation interns do, Braxton took an internship at Disney, which was known for racism and blackface based cartoons at the time, but was let go several months later. It is unknown why he was let go, but this was a very common thing in the Disney studio at the time. After his defeat at the Disney Animation studios, another famous company hired Braxton.
In the early 1950’s, Warner Bros. Cartoons hired their first African American animator. Braxton had no previous experience at other animation studios, he was only in the training stage at Disney, so he was thrown on to the team as an extra artist. However, Braxton was extremely talented from day one. He gained the position of Assistant animator to Ben Washam, who ultimately got him the job at Warner Bros. The two of them worked directly under Chuck Jones, creator of characters such as Daffy Duck. Braxton eventually moved on to manage an animation studio in Barcelona, Spain. This only went on for a brief time before Braxon went back to America to work on several other projects.
Frank Braxton worked on many popular cartoons, such as He’s Your Dog, Charlie Brown, and You’re in Love, Charlie Brown. His last and final work was another special from the Charlie Brown franchise, A Boy Named Charlie Brown. Braxton unfortunately passed away in 1969, only 16 years after his career in animation started.
Thankfully, it is easier for talented black artists to thrive in the artist and animated community in today’s time. A notable animation program, called BWA Animations, is one of the best animation communities today. BWA Animations is a company based on talented black women, they specialize in all types of animation, such as 2d, 3d animating, visual FX, and film. I strongly recommend checking this studio out.
It is a shame to know that a racist person like Walt Disney was flourishing, while other artists were being pushed down. Black animators and artists have been in the industry since day one, and now with modern movies and animation, their art is being put in the spotlight. As much as the black artist community is flourishing now, we need to recognize the talent in older artists of color, such as Frank Braxton.
I believe that these artists need to be given proper recognition. Animators such as Braxton worked hard for their positions, and deserve to be in the spotlight amongst other artists. Braxton is an inspiration to many artists of color he deserves to be known.
Justine Haschak, Bishop McCort
