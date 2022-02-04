Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of stories exploring Black history in the Johnstown region during February.
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Today, the Greater Johnstown School District is made up of a diverse population of students and teachers. But that hasn’t always been the case.
The district’s nearly 3,000 students were, as of 2020, roughly 40% white, 37% Black, 18% multi-racial and 5% Hispanic, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
There was a time about 100 years ago when students of color were segregated to a school in the Hinckston Run valley just outside the city limits.
“We weren’t Selma, Alabama,” said Leah Hollis, an associate professor at Morgan State University and a Johnstown native. “We were little ol’ Johnstown. But it still had an impact.”
Hollis is a board member with the Johnstown African American Heritage Society.
She and her mother, Clea, wrote a 2003 book, “The Saga of the Johnstown City Schools,” documenting the origins of the city school system and how it developed, including the area’s segregated school – Rosedale.
The book was done in honor of Clea Hollis’ late husband, Levi B. Hollis Jr., a former superintendent of Greater Johnstown School District who wanted to preserve the history of the local educational institution.
“When my husband, Dr. Levi B. Hollis Jr., was superintendent of the Johnstown schools, he had plans to write a book about the strength of the people in Johnstown to remain in the area after the floods and maintain a prosperous school district,” Clea Hollis said. “He was the first African American superintendent and was an administrator in Johnstown schools for 14 years.”
Two education systems
Rosedale developed as a community of European immigrants who lived in houses provided by the Cambria Iron Company, which erected a coke plant in the area in 1919.
Black families had settled there previously, then Black workers were recruited from the South by company leaders under the assumption that the newcomers could handle the heat from the plant better because of where they came from, according to the Hollis’ book.
The community was located near modern Honan Avenue northeast of the Minersville neighborhood – a short distance from Cambria Iron Company’s coke plant.
Residents of the Johnstown suburb had their own school dating back to the beginning of the 20th century and until 1917 every student from the neighborhood, Black and white, attended lessons together in the two-room structure.
“According to the Rosedale School Board minutes, the Rosedale School became segregated on August 13, 1917,” the book says.
Hollis and Hollis note that the term “segregated” could not be identified in their research but “by definition, research of the school board minutes, revels the school board took action to transport white students in the Rosedale school district to other schools.”
They wrote: “Also, the school board minutes reveal that teachers who taught white students were compensated more. The ‘colored’ school was active from 1917 to 1947.”
During that time, Ernest E. Swanston was hired to be the principal and Retta Norman taught there.
‘Simply disappeared’
The Hollis’ write in their chronicle that the segregated school was eliminated in the late 1940s because of small class sizes among all schools.
“Combining the ‘colored’ school and the white school was an economical move toward providing a better education for all students,” the book says.
Soon after that, Rosedale “simply disappeared,” most likely because the Bethlehem Steel Company, which bought out Cambria Iron and Steel in the earlier decades, needed the land for other enterprises.
“Since the village had not really developed with substantial houses surrounding the area and places of business, it was returned to a valley of nature among the hills,” the book says.
Prior to that, Black residents had left the area en masse because of a 1923 incident that led to the fatal shooting of Johnstown police officers by Robert Young, a Black man.
The city mayor of that time, Joseph Cauffiel, issued a directive that all African American and Mexican residents who had lived in the city less than five or seven years – there are conflicting reports on the time frame – were to leave or face serious repercussions.
Clea Hollis said the racial tension and the fact that there were no community foundations in Rosedale prompted many people to pack up and leave.
“These people had a reason to move if they were able to,” she said.
‘This wasn’t right’
Working on the book brought back several memories for Clea Hollis, who is 85 and grew up in Natrona Heights, Allegheny County.
She recalled being one of the only Black students in her elementary school and having no issues, as far as she knew, until later grades.
The retired University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown senior administrator said she remembers a time when she could enter a skating rink in her hometown, but her brothers were barred from doing so.
There was also the community pool she couldn’t swim in and the restaurants that wouldn’t allow her to dine at, instead handing her the order in a paper bag and telling her to leave.
“It was an interesting experience because when you’re growing up as a child you accept what is,” Clea Hollis said. “When you look back as an adult you think, ‘This wasn’t right.’ “
For Leah Hollis, hearing these stories and researching Johnstown’s segregated history was a somber experience.
That was because her father played such a large role in the educational system after he and her mother moved to the area in the mid-1970s.
Doing research for the book provided several “light bulb” moments, Clea Hollis said, because it showed her that the discrimination toward Black residents wasn’t just in the south – it was everywhere, including Johnstown.
One such moment she pointed to was in 1969, when hundreds of Black Johnstown students staged a walkout. One of the participants was a young Alan Cashaw, now president of NAACP Johnstown Chapter.
“We walked out in the spring because the principal, Don Irwin, wouldn’t let us wear dashikis in school,” he said.
A dashiki is a traditional African shirt.
Cashaw noted that the student protest came during a height of the Civil Rights Movement.
The Civil Rights Act of 1968 had just been signed into law and Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated the year before.
“It was all about, ‘Why can’t you express your African culture?’” Cashaw said.
Clashes of culture
At the time, young men were expected to wear dress shirts and slacks to school.
Cashaw, a senior at the time, and his fellow Black students wanted to break away from that but were warned of consequences if they did.
“It was merely a statement of, ‘You’re going against what they considered the norm,’ “ he said.
In an act of rebellion, the students defied the warnings, wore their dashikis to school and when they were asked to remove them the group walked out.
Cashaw said there were about 80 of 90 Black students at the former high school – which was located at the corner of Napoleon and Somerset streets and held only juniors and seniors – who left that day.
However, their numbers were bolstered on the streets by younger students.
The NAACP president recalled students from Joseph Johns Junior High, formerly located across the Napoleon Street bridge, catching wind of the situation and joining them in solidarity, including his younger brother.
He said there were nearly 100 Black students in each grade from seventh through 10th, so hundreds of young protestors marched the streets of the city that day.
The group moved away from the schools and over to First Cambria A.M.E. Zion Church on Haynes Street, where the Rev. W.M. Cunningham spoke to them.
Cashaw said if they wouldn’t have gone there, they would have marched to the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Prospect, where Rev. Andrew W. Tilly presided.
“It’s a good memory of ‘good trouble’ because we didn’t violate any of the downtown,” he said. “There weren’t riots, there wasn’t property damage. There was just students who walked out.”
Diversity training
The protest didn’t take place without repercussions.
Cashaw said Irwin called his father and threatened expulsion for violating the dress code, but that didn’t happen.
He went on to earn a degree in chemical engineering from Penn State and had a successful career in that field before moving back to Johnstown in 2010.
Picking up where he left off in his youth as a Black activist, his first term as the president of the local NAACP chapter came in 2011.
Since then, Cashaw has continued the pursuit of diversity, equity and inclusion in the local schools, ranging from the establishment of student Unity Clubs to helping organize professional development training led by Johnstown NAACP treasurer Bruce Haselrig.
There’s also the annual diversity summit of area schools held at St. Francis University.
That pre-dates Cashaw’s involvement but is an event he embraces.
The local leader said he views the NAACP involvement as a “balancing out of social justice.”
Despite the Rosedale area being absorbed into the city proper, in the decades that followed, Black residents still faced adversity, including at the schools, Cashaw said.
“They kept a limit on how many African Americans were teaching in their system,” he said.
‘Minorities as teachers’
Victoria King, a Greater Johnstown graduate who served on the school board in the late 1980s, said she often heard from community members and parents that there needed to be more diversity among the staff of the district.
In her experience, the board wasn’t listening.
During her time as a school director King served with Levi Hollis and said she was proud to do so.
“He really went above and beyond to recruit minorities as teachers,” King said.
What hindered that effort was that no one wanted to move here, she added.
These days, Greater Johnstown aims to hire minorities to better represent the Johnstown community and students, Superintendent Amy Arcurio said
“We are making a concerted effort to ensure that our students are taught by folks who look like them and represent what the future can be,” Arcurio said.
That’s especially true for those who dream of being an educator, she added.
Research for Action’s public dataset shows Greater Johnstown’s teachers of color increased from 2% to 4% between the 2013-14 and 2019-20 school years. That includes educators who are Black, Hispanic, or two or more races.
Across the state for the same time period, the number of teachers of color increased just .6% from 5.4% to 6%, according to the non-profit research organization.
Cashaw noted the importance of the NAACP’s involvement in the local schools for that reason – and to promote diversity, equity and inclusion.
He said school districts are the foundation of what adults will be in the city, which is why the organization’s participation is important.
After several years of training, students will become better adults, Cashaw said.
“People are afraid to talk about race, but there’s great history around it,” Cashaw said. “It’s not always kind or pretty, but students willing to learn from it probably saves our country from repeating it.”
