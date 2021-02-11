Black History Month billboard

A Black History Month message is posted on the Lamar billboard adjacent to the Greater Johnstown High School parking lot, near Trojan Stadium. Creators of the design are teachers Darren Buchko and William Cacciotti and middle school principal Dino Scarton. Bishop Mark Bartchak speaks on the influence his former neighbor in Ohio has made as his first Black friend. Story on Page A3.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

