JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The members of local band Black Cat Moan will go back to where it all started on Saturday when they host this month’s Blues Gathering at Venue of Merging Arts in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
“It’s always a fun time there,” guitarist George Byich said.
This is the first time the band – made up of Byich, vocalist TK Mundok, bassist Brad Jamison and drummer Rob Bonsell – has been to VOMA in some time. Byich said the group has been playing a lot of outdoor venues and festivals lately.
It was at a Blues Gathering about 10 years ago that Byich and Mundok met and played together. The idea then was to get blues musicians in one spot and have them jam.
Since then, the concept has grown into a host band performing and inviting guests onto the stage to sit in on a few songs.
Black Cat Moan will play two sets on Saturday. The first will be made up of their own rock and blues music, and the second will feature more traditional blues songs.
Dennis Mical, VOMA’s executive director, said these are songs people can’t hear on the radio. He’s excited to hear Black Cat Moan perform.
“These guys are great,” Mical said. “It’ll be great seeing them play because it’s been a while.”
Admission to the 307 Chestnut St. location is $10. Doors open at 7 p.m. Saturday, with the band taking the stage at 7:30 p.m.
Mical said Black Cat Moan is quite the show to see and noted that VOMA’s kitchen will be open that evening as well.
“Saturday’s going to just be us doing our thing,” Byich said.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
