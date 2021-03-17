Come out and celebrate a Grammy Award win.
A meet-and-greet with Johnstown Symphony Orchestra music director James Blachly will be held from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Central Park, downtown Johnstown.
Blachly, conductor of the New York-based Experiential Orchestra and Chorus, along with Sarah Brailey and Dashon Burton, won the Grammy in the Best Classical Solo Vocal Album category for his orchestra’s recording of Dame Ethel Smyth’s “The Prison.”
JSO presented the U.S. premiere of Smyth’s piece in April 2018, and two years later, Blachly created the world-premiere commercial recording of the piece with the Experiential Orchestra and Chorus.
“We have been hearing from so many members of the Johnstown community who are enthusiastic and happy for the recognition that this Grammy Award is bringing to Johnstown, and we thought it would be fun to invite people to say hello if they happen to be free on Saturday afternoon,” Blachly said.
He said the award is being mailed and may not arrive in time for the meet-and-greet, but he’ll be sure to share it once it arrives.
“This is an informal event, and we’ll find other ways to continue to celebrate in the future, but I wanted to make sure to share this moment with the community that was the very first in the U.S. to hear this amazing piece with an orchestra, and to do so right away while the news is still fresh,” Blachly said.
Jessica Satava, executive director of the JSO, said they are so proud of Blachly and the recognition he has received internationally for his work on the project.
“Johnstown’s role in the realization of the Grammy win is significant, and it’s wonderful for our community,” she said.
“We hope many of you can take a moment to stop by Central Park this Saturday to take advantage of the opportunity to congratulate him in person.”
A review of the five-year process Blachly undertook to make “The Prison” recording can be reviewed at www.overgrownpath.com/2021/03/grammy-takes-dame-ethel-trip.html.
For more information, visit www.johnstownsymphony.org.
