A vision first realized in his current city helped Johnstown Symphony Orchestra music director James Blachly secure a Grammy Award.
On Saturday afternoon, Blachly was delighted to share in the victory with an estimated 50 well-wishers during a meet-and-greet session at Central Park in downtown Johnstown.
As conductor of the New York-based Experiential Orchestra, Blachly, with Sarah Brailey and Dashon Burton, won the Grammy in the Best Classical Solo Vocal Album category for his orchestra’s recording of Dame Ethel Smyth’s “The Prison.”
On Saturday, Blachly took time to share stories, pose for photos and also graciously accept gifts – including a bottle of Cayuse Syrah from city businessman Mark Pasquerilla.
“I’m feeling so touched to meet all of the people who came today to celebrate because it shows that this matters to them,” Blachly said. “That this orchestra, I know that this orchestra matters to the people here, but how it matters really resonates when they’re coming up and talking.”
Smyth, who was an English composer and a member of the women’s suffrage movement, composed pieces at a time when women weren’t at the forefront of music creation. “The Prison,” which was originally performed in 1931, made its U.S. debut in Johnstown during an April 2018 show with the same soloists that appear on the Grammy-winning recording.
“The piece really only took life because of this premiere in Johnstown,” Blachly said. “I wouldn’t have made that recording in New York City had we not performed it here first.
“So everything traces back to Johnstown, and I think that’s why we’re all here celebrating this victory together.”
It was part of a long process that became one of Blachly’s pet passions.
“I first encountered the piece in late 2015,” Blachly said. “When I first stumbled upon it, the manuscript had just been released to the public through public domain. I ordered a copy of the manuscript and I started reading through it. I was struck by the quality of the music and struck also by the fact that at the time, I had not heard of (Smyth) because her music is almost never performed in concert halls.”
Hearing the piece performed was also a big moment for Blachly.
“When I started rehearsing, the first time I did it with excerpts,” Blachly said. “So just portions of the piece. I had lightning, I had some kind of electricity go up and down my spine. I felt like my physical body was being changed by the music.
“Because I was so surprised in part by the beauty of the piece, and I hadn’t been expecting it to be quite as amazing as it really is in person. And because I started to realize that I had stumbled on something that the world really needed to hear.”
Once Blachly and his orchestra in Johnstown were able to share “The Prison,” it captured the hearts and minds of listeners in a similar manner.
“Some people have really taken the piece of music in a deep way into their lives,” Blachly said. “And that’s really important to me to hear, because this was a piece of music that had never been heard in this country before we brought it to Johnstown, and now it’s making its way around the world.”
