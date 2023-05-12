JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A California-based tech company is considering opening an expansion location in Johnstown.
Representatives from Bitwise Industries met with city leaders this week.
“They just seem like a quality group that could maybe help us do something about the poverty issues we have here in the community and help us in addition to grow our business environment here,” said Johnstown Community and Economic Development Director John Dubnansky during City Council’s regular monthly meeting on Wednesday.
Bitwise is a self-described “transformative tech company.”
“We build scalable digital solutions utilizing powerful platforms like Salesforce and DocuSign, along with expert digital product development using a representative workforce in underestimated cities,” according to the mission statement at its website.
In a released statement, Johnathan Holifield, the company’s senior vice president of new economies, said, “Bitwise Industries, having experienced massive growth over the past couple of years, and now located in 10 cities nationwide, is seeking to expand its impact to more communities where the model could be most meaningful.
“As we engage in consequential conversations with the people of Johnstown, we hope to explore and discover the viability of how and if a model like Bitwise could be a positive force in the community. While this process can take over a year, our thoughtful approach assures that we are additive to the community.”
Bitwise is seeking buy-in from the local area.
“What I understand is basically if they got the seed money or the community support to come to Johnstown, then they would attract contracts that would train people, young people and the unemployed … so they’d get good-paying jobs, build themselves up and start businesses here in Johnstown,” Mayor Frank Janakovic said.
