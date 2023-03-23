Bishop Mark L. Bartchak, head of the Altoona-Johnstown Roman Catholic Diocese, will preside at the following communal penance services:
• 6:30 p.m. March 28 at St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 1020 Caroline St., Nanty Glo.
• 6:30 p.m. March 29 at Holy Name Roman Catholic Church, 500 N. Julian St., Ebensburg.
• 6 p.m. March 30, St. John Gualbert Cathedral, 117 Clinton St., downtown Johnstown.
• 5 p.m. April 3 at St. Benedict Roman Catholic Church, 2310 Bedford St., Geistown.
A complete list of communal penance services can be found at www.dioceseaj.org.
