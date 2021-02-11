Black History Month celebrates influential African Americans. But sometimes, it’s the unknown Blacks, with a quiet impact, whose contributions are noteworthy.
For Bishop Mark Bartchak, bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown, that person is his former neighbor, Hilary.
It was July 1977 in Garfield Heights, Ohio – by car about 20 minutes from Cleveland.
The Bartchak family resided in a blue-collar area, on East 86th Street.
The neighborhood homes were close together, separated by driveways.
Since the Bartchak house did not have air conditioning, 22-year-old Mark slept with his bedroom windows open.
One night, he was awakened by an explosion at about 1 a.m.
“I remember the explosion of glass,” Bartchak said.
“I jump out of bed and go to the front of the house.”
On the family’s front lawn are pieces of wood and other debris. The ruckus brings out the neighbors, and Mark’s widowed mother and younger sisters emerge from their home.
The explosion was a bomb at Bartchak’s next-door neighbors’ home.
“The occupants were an elderly white woman,” he said, along with upstairs tenants – “a Black woman with two children.”
Thankfully, no one was hurt. But, speaking with a police officer, Bartchak learned more information about the bomb.
“The officer said, ‘This was not intended to harm or kill anyone. This was a message.’ ”
New neighbor
After the bombing, the Black woman and her children left the neighborhood. According to Bartchak, the police were of the mindset that the bomber did not live nearby.
Later on, Bartchak learned that someone had helped the Black woman obtain the apartment in order to “integrate the neighborhood,” he said.
Of course, Black families moving into white neighborhoods was not new. An uproar had happened previously in Hough (pronounced Huff) – a white suburban neighborhood in eastern Cleveland, Bartchak said.
In the fall of 1977, East 86th Street would no longer be predominately white.
The elderly white owner sold the house next door to a Black man.
“Hilary was 30-ish.” Bartchak said, not able to recall his new neighbor’s last name.
“He was a divorced male who worked in the auto industry,” Bartchak said. “He lived downstairs and rented the upstairs.”
Bartchak said Hilary was his first Black friend.
“He taught me what it meant to be a neighbor,” the bishop said.
‘Lived his life’
Bartchak said he developed a “comfortable, easy relationship” with Hilary. They hung out in the front and back yards. They discussed the ordinary topics of life, such as the Cleveland Indians and faith.
“Hilary was a Baptist,” Bartchak said. “He thought it was cool that I was going into seminary.”
Before Mark left, Hilary told him, “I’ll watch out for your mother.”
Hilary did.
“In winter, he shoveled her sidewalks,” Bartchak said.
Bartchak said that when he came home to visit his family, he looked for Hilary.
He credits Hilary with changing neighborhood attitudes on race – “just because he stayed and he lived his life there.”
Hilary’s moving to East 86th Street brought no additional incidents of racial violence.
Bartchak lost contact with Hilary once his mother moved to an assistant living facility. Besides his friendship with Hilary, Bartchak has other interesting stories involving diversity themes.
“My mom and her six African American co-workers attended my first Mass as an ordained priest,” he shared.
But those women didn’t have the impact or influence Hilary offered.
“My appreciation for Hilary was as my neighbor,” Bartchak said.
