JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Bishop McCort Catholic High School’s Scholastic Quiz team topped all others in this season’s Central-Western Scholastic Quiz League.
The parochial school finished with a record of 12-2.
Westmont Hilltop, Penn Cambria and Windber Area high schools each ended with records of 11-2, followed by Somerset Area with a record of 10-3.
The league is made up of 14 schools in Cambria and Somerset counties who compete in a fast-paced quiz game of general knowledge.
Typically, the contests are held at Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center or Richland High School, but this year Westmont Hilltop hosted the weekly events.
Westmont’s team won out over Penn Cambria in a two-game sweep to advance to the championships and nearly beat Bishop McCort for the title.
The Crimson Crushers won the first two matched but dropped the next two, which pushed the games to a winner-take-all match in which McCort prevailed 300-115.
The winning group consisted of seniors Sam Hofecker and Justine Haschak, and juniors R.J. Shayesteh, Ella Leitenberger and Charlize Amper. The competitors for Westmont were senior Saul Santiago; juniors Gayath Karunaratne, Joseph Messina and Jude Taha; and sophomores Chanith Jayasooriyah and Caden Miller.
Forest Hills finished with a record of 6-7; followed by Central Cambria, Conemaugh Valley and Blacklick Valley tallying 5-8; Northern Cambria, Portage Area and Greater Johnstown, 4-9; Richland, 3-10; and North Star, 0-13.
Top individual players this season were Micheal Curry, of Windber, and Westmont’s Miller.
