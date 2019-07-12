Bishop McCort Catholic High School will hold its all-school reunion Friday and July 21.
A reunion picnic will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday in the Arts Works building of Bottle Works, 413 Third Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
An alumni Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. July 21 at St. John Gualbert Cathedral, 117 Clinton St. in downtown Johnstown.
A brunch will follow in the courtyard of Bishop McCort’s Bach Center, 25 Osborne St. in the 8th Ward section of Johnstown.
Brunch reservations: 814-248-3867.
Information: www.mccort.org.
