JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Bishop McCort Catholic High School’s Campus Ministry will host a special free concert by Jeremy Casella from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Friday in the school’s Guzzi Performing Arts Center, 25 Osborne St., Johnstown.
Casella is a Christian songwriter, worship leader and 1995 Bishop McCort graduate who now lives in Nashville. He “will present songs and stories to nourish the soul and bind up the brokenhearted” during the concert, school officials announced Thursday afternoon.
