JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Although Nicole Fratrich didn’t grow up in the 1980s, her friend, Tim Benamati, said her new book, “The Music Makes the Man,” sums up that era extremely well.
“I always joke with her. She embraces it and I lived it,” he said.
The pair have known each other for almost 10 years and Benamati spoke highly of Fratrich’s style and knowledge.
“The Music Makes the Man” is set in 1983 “when big hair, neon colors and MTV” were all the rage and Luke Cavarelli has dreams of leaving Pittsburgh to jumpstart his band, The Steel City Boys.
However, he soon learns the rock and roll lifestyle isn’t all glitz, glamor and glory.
Cavarelli’s faith and loyalty are challenged as he must either confront a another star or risk losing himself and passion for music, according to the description.
Fratrich, the theology and religion teacher at Bishop McCort Catholic High School teacher, said the book just started off as an idea and she wasn’t sure where it would go but story was inspired by a love for the ‘80s she’s fostered since high school.
“The story just got more and more complex and connected over the years,” she said.
She enjoys writing, has been doing so since kindergarten, and is a repeat “Your Story” winner, which is an ongoing serial written by Tribune-Democrat readers.
“The biggest thing I always say is my style always keeps me going,” Fratrich said. “You get to put part of your own personality into it.”
She added that some of her main characters have a sarcastic banter, inspired by her own sharp wit.
Benamati said when he received “The Music Makes the Man,” he couldn’t put it down.
“I literally read through the entire book in one day,” Benamati said. “I was just drawn into it.”
One aspect that kept drawing him in was that he could picture himself in the book, noting Fratrich has a talent for eliciting that effect.
Fratrich sought publishers but ultimately decided to self-publish the story, which she described as an “awesome learning process.”
Benamati said he believes his friend has a bright future as an author because she’s very talented.
He complimented her descriptive writing and grasp of the subject matter.
“She is wise beyond her years,” Benamati said.
“The Music Makes the Man” is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble and other online retailers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.