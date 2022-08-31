JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – For the past four years, Bishop McCort Catholic High School student Lydia Duris has helped tie teal ribbons around town to raise awareness for ovarian cancer.
The senior said it’s always been an enjoyable experience because not only are the students helping get the community’s attention about the issue, they’re also bonding.
“It just makes me glad a school like ours can raise awareness in this way,” Duris said.
Bishop McCort students spent Wednesday afternoon kicking off the “Turn the Towns Teal” promotion – and national Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month – around the area by tying ribbons around trees, lamp posts and more. This was done in cooperation with the Ann Harris Smith Foundation and Laurel Auto Group.
Teal streamers can be seen in the city’s Central and Roxbury parks, along main thoroughfares in Richland Township, Ferndale, Westmont and Southmont boroughs, at Divine Mercy Catholic Academy’s East and West campuses and several other locations, including spots in Somerset County.
Maddy Eaton, a junior at McCort, said ovarian cancer is a silent killer – affecting one in 78 women – and putting up ribbons helps bring awareness to the issue that many women may face unknowingly.
Symptoms range from difficulty eating or feeling full quickly and increased abdominal size, to persistent pelvic and stomach pain, and feeling the need to urinate urgently or often. If any of these issues persist for more than two weeks, a doctor should be contacted, online sources say.
“It’s such an incredible opportunity to show our support for ovarian cancer by tying these ribbons,” junior Kira Hindman said. She added that all of the students are eager to lend a hand with the endeavor.
The group in Central Park was led by Jeanne Feathers, McCort’s cheer coach and director of development, marketing and alumni relations. She said the tying event was a “great team-building activity” and that it was important for the female students to learn the signs of ovarian cancer at a young age so they can be proactive throughout their lives.
Bishop McCort has participated in the teal campaign with the Ann Harris Smith Foundation since 2010 and does more than tie ribbons. Reminders about symptoms are broadcast with the daily announcements, and there’s also the annual “Teal Game” played at Sargent’s Stadium at The Point – this year taking place Sept. 23 against Forest Hills High School.
More information about ovarian cancer can be found at www.ovarian.org, www.ovariancancer.org, and www.turnthetownsteal.org.
