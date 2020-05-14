Justin Ogline, Bishop McCort staff member, attended his first virtual meeting of the state Content Committee for education on Thursday, and was a little nervous, he said.
“There are a lot of really high ranking individuals on this committee,” Ogline said.
The statewide group, tasked with updating Pennsylvania’s science standards for kindergarten through 12th grade, is made up of education professionals from all walks of life including college professors, principals and professional development coordinators.
There are also educators, such as Ogline, who is the Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Art and Mathematics (STREAM) facilitator at McCort, appointed to the 60-member group.
“I consider this a really great honor,” he said.
After applying for the position, Ogline recently found out about his appointment.
From now until June 30, Ogline and his colleagues will be doing research based on public feedback to review and update the state’s science standards.
This is being done to align them with the current best practices and research, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education website.
At the moment, there are two sets of regulations in place, science and technology, and environment and ecology, that date back to 2002.
This review will include drafting language, determining priorities and examining the role of science, technology, engineering and mathematics in education.
The last responsibility is one that Ogline feels he can contribute to the most.
He explained that when hired at Divine Mercy Catholic Academy three years ago he was tasked with creating a STREAM program for the school system.
Now at McCort, he continues to improve the various aspects included in that program while working with students in seventh through 12th grade and also serving as adviser for the school’s Technology Student Association.
Ogline said a lot of what will be covered by the committee will apply to work he’s already done.
Knowing what works and what doesn’t will help the overall goal of the group, he commented.
“Justin is an innovator in the classroom,” McCort principal Tom Smith said in a release. “He challenges his students, and his emphasis on hands-on instruction helps them grasp the practical application of STEM concepts. He’ll bring a critical perspective to the standards process, and we’re excited that he has the opportunity to share his experience and leadership with others from across the state.”
Having a hand in updating Pennsylvania’s school science standards isn’t the only portion of this experience Ogline said he was looking forward to.
Being able to learn from the other committee members is an added bonus for him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.