Bishop McCort Catholic High School students will learn from home Monday through Wednesday due to a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the school.
"At this time, our maintenance staff is working diligently to deep-clean and sanitize the entire building," a release from the McCort administration said. "This process will continue throughout the weekend to ensure the safety and health of our students, faculty and staff."
McCort was alerted to the novel coronavirus case on Friday, and canceled a football game against Forest Hills scheduled for that evening at Sargent's Stadium at the Point.
Contact tracing was performed and parents of students who were in close contact with the affected individual were informed.
Those students will quarantine for the next 14 days.
All other learners will still be off Thursday and Friday, as previously scheduled.
In-person classes at McCort will resume Nov. 16.
