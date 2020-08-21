Inspired by a recent Montana Supreme Court decision involving school choice, Bishop McCort Catholic High School Principal Tom Smith is testing the waters in Pennsylvania.
The idea is that instead of a public school receiving state funding for a student, that money would go to the parents and they would then send their child to any school they wish.
“The money should follow the student,” Smith said.
To explore this possibility further he reached out to state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale who facilitated a meeting with other state legislators Rep. James Struzzi, R-Indiana, and Rep. Lou Schmitt, R-Blair, on Friday to discuss the matter.
A representative for state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, was there as well.
“I think both sides were educated,” Rigby said of the meeting.
Smith shared his thoughts with the representatives, and the group tried to determine if what happened in Montana is feasible here.
Rigby said a key difference is in the states’ constitutions.
In Pennsylvania, the constitution states that the state government must fund public schools.
Adjusting financial options so that money can be used for private schools may not be possible because of the wording.
Smith is interested in exploring every avenue and said this would benefit more than just private education.
It would open up students to attend any public school they wish.
“You should not allow a ZIP code to determine your child’s education,” Smith said.
If this were to take place, and parents could in fact pick their child’s school, Smith thinks it would provide a healthy competitive atmosphere for education.
The idea being that schools would have to not only be better, but stay better to keep and draw students.
Smith said part of what drives him is seeing parents and students tour the halls of McCort but ultimately decide they can’t afford to attend the school.
“In this day and age, it’s a civil rights issue,” he added. “I’m all about giving people the option.”
One of the counterarguments against such a change to school financials is how impoverished school districts will deal with the loss of students and funding.
Smith referenced the competitive nature of the endeavor again and said decreasing student population could help lower costs because class sizes wouldn’t be as large and the public schools would be able to focus efforts on those still there.
Rigby appreciates Smith’s passion for this effort but believes it’ll be “an uphill battle.”
“He’s got to continue his pursuit,” Rigby said.
Following Friday’s meeting, Smith is set to take his idea and the information he gathered from the representatives and approach the state House and Senate education chairs to see if this school choice option is possible and if there’s support for it.
“If we complain about education all the time, let’s change it,” Smith said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.