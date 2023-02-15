JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Bishop McCort Catholic High School students will hold their annual Mini-THON on March 24 and 25 to support the Four Diamonds foundation at Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital.
“Mini-THON is undoubtedly the most meaningful and rewarding endeavor I have taken on as a McCort Crusher,” student leadership co-chair Olivia Cover said. “It is so inspiring to watch our school community come together with the support of our community to work for something bigger than ourselves.”
The other co-chairs are Lily Newcomer, Rose Long, Kate Edwards and Lauren Mucciola. The students are in charge of several committees working to prepare for the event by planning meals, promoting the event and contacting sponsors.
“I am not sure everyone realizes all of the work these kids put into this event, but I know for the students, it really emphasizes the importance of their achievements,” faculty adviser Rich Denhard said. “When they are exhausted and flip those final numbers, I know these young people realize they were a part of a really big accomplishment toward the fight against childhood cancer.”
This year’s theme is the Olympics, and the students look to add to the $178,000 they’ve raised during the past seven years.
Anyone who would like to support McCort’s Mini-THON can visit @bishopmccortminithon on Facebook and Instagram, email ftkmccortminithon@gmail.com or call the school at 814-536-8991.
