Bishop McCort Catholic High School’s Class of 1969 will hold its 50th class reunion Aug. 16, 17 and 18.
Activities begin at 6 p.m. Aug. 16 with a tour of the school and meet-and-greet. A dinner will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 17 at This Is It, 1300 Frankstown Road, Johnstown. At 1 p.m. Aug. 18, a picnic will be held at the ACRP grounds in Tanneryville.
For more information, directions and reservations, call Rhonda Werner Grasso at 814-539-1926.
