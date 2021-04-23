Kaitlin Fritz has created a way for children to explore art, culture, history and museums – in a fun and educational way – using an app on smartphones, tablets or mobile virtual reality devices.
She, along with her partner, Olga Kravchenko, founded London-based Musemio, which provides quests, using gamified challenges, puzzles and narratives from Royal Museum Greenwich or the Hellenic IT Museum, during which users can learn about a wide range of subjects, including ancient Egypt, dinosaurs and STEM history.
Musemio has also hosted two free virtual conferences – Culture Reimagined with Immerse UK and Culture Reimagined: Digital Champions – that brought together more than 700 participants.
Fritz, a 2012 Bishop McCort High School graduate, and Kravchenko, a native of Ukraine, were recently recognized for their work by being named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe Class of 2021 in the arts and style category. Forbes honored them for “not only promoting their culturetech solution” but for “also advocating for innovation within the sector.”
“It was a shocker,” Fritz, 27, said during a Zoom interview.
The business venture has given her the opportunity to use a love for art that existed since childhood and grew when she earned a master’s in art history from University College London.
“It was blending together that art is more than just a painting or sculpture,” Fritz said.
“It’s storytelling. It’s design. It’s visual. I think growing up with the support I had really gave me that blank slate to pursue this further. Also one of the reasons I started my company is I worked with students back home before, and the frank reality is half of America doesn’t have a passport. So probably half of our town will never see this, say the Rosetta Stone or something.
“How can I bring that home in a way that respects the museum and the story, but really inspires kids. I think now in the app generation, the iPad generation, we have so much opportunity to use tech for good, rather than for ‘Fortnite.’ I have nieces now. It’s the way that you look at the world and how you want it to change. That’s what really drove me into this whole startup world.”
Fritz also hopes the app can create a way “kids from Johnstown to Johannesburg to East London can experience the arts even if there’s social, geographic, economic barriers.”
The business was founded in 2018 and registered in 2019.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, forcing Fritz to continue working on the project, while being separated from her loved ones in the United States and mostly isolated from London.
“I think entrepreneurship is a grind anyway,” Fritz said.
“It’s a journey. But I’m really lucky to have an incredible family network, friends.
“I think what’s interesting is, though I’ve been apart from them for a while now, I think the pandemic actually brought us closer because everybody now knows Zoom, and Skype and WhatsApp.”
Dave Sutor can be reached at 814-532-5056. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.
