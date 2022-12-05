JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Bishop McCort Catholic High School’s L’Education en Vogue club is hosting a Breakfast with Santa event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The event will take place in the school’s student union, and this year’s theme is “The Polar Express.” Students from the club will serve breakfast, and crafts will be available as well.
Reservations are not required. Cost is $5 for children ages 4 to 12 and $10 for those 14 and older.
