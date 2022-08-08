JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Bishop McCort Catholic High School, Class of 1987, will hold its 35th reunion Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.
Events on Sept. 30 will take place at 8 p.m. at Scotty's B's, 234 Ohio St., Johnstown.
On Oct. 1, events will take place at 8 p.m. at Big Dogz Grill, 1750 Bedford St., Johnstown.
There is no registration fee to and no formal dinner, but attendees can order from the menu at both venues.
For updates and more information, check the alumni section at www.mccort.org or follow the class Facebook page, BMHS Class of ’87.
