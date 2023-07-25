JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Bishop McCort High School, Class of 1968, will hold a reunion at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at The Boulevard Grill, 165 Southmont Blvd., Johnstown.

Reservations are required by Sept. 1.

Information: Email 68mccort55th@gmail.com.

 

