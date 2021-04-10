Bishop McCort Catholic High School cheerleaders returned from the Giant Center in Hersey on Saturday crowned state champions.
The varsity cheerleaders won their second straight PIAA state championship and fifth title overall.
Supporters wearing Crusher apparel waived banners and glow sticks and shouted cheers as the team bus carrying 20 cheerleaders and their coaches rolled into Johnstown at 8:15 p.m. and pulled to a stop outside the school.
The girls shouted when they climbed from the bus and jumped into the arms of family and friends.
"Hard work really pays off and it showed here today," senior Reagan Phillips said, surrounded by team members.
Phillips, who will attend Penn State, said the cheerleaders had high expectations heading to the state competition.
"We always go into states and nationals not knowing what's going to happen," she said. "We never go in thinking we're going to win. We just show up and work hard."
For their coach, Dr. John Walker, hard work was the theme.
"They prepared for everything, got ready and we knew their minds were in it," he said. "They worked really hard to rise to the occasion today."
