Bishop McCort Catholic High School has announced its 40th endowment fund to support the institution and students enrolled there.
Bob and Mary Lou Walker have established a new family fund through the Independent Catholic Foundation to “perpetuate their financial support of the Bishop McCort Community.”
“The Walkers have made this extraordinary decision ‘in appreciation for our own Catholic education with the purpose to preserve, promote and support a faith-filled environment with high academic standards for the future students from our parish, St. Benedict, Johnstown,’ ” they said in a statement. “With this donation, we encourage the administration and faculty to continue preparing young people to survive as adults in our society and to live a purposeful Christian lifestyle.”
The couple have a long history with Bishop McCort.
They graduated from Johns-town Catholic High School – now McCort – in 1959 and 1960, respectively, and sent all four of their children through the parochial school system.
Thomas Smith, school Principal and chief administrative officer, is appreciative of the Walker’s continued dedication to local, Catholic education.
“We are grateful to Bob and Mary Lou for the talents and financial resources they have shared throughout the years for the benefit of our students,” he said. “The support and commitment to Bishop McCort from our alumni, community and friends is essential to the continuing growth of our Catholic school system.”
Chris Ringkamp, ICF (Independent Catholic Foundation) president and CEO, agreed.
“Endowments such as the Walker’s are a critical component of financing excellent Catholic education in our region,” he said. “The Independent Catholic Foundation is Central Pennsylvania’s largest charitable foundation with an endowment portfolio aligned according to ethical, moral and social teachings of the Catholic Church.”
Bob and Mary Lou Walker were joined by Smith, Ringkamp and Jeanne Feathers, Bishop McCort director of development, on Thursday at the school to sign their endowment agreement.
For information on establishing a family endowment, contact Feathers at 814-248-3885 or Ringkamp at 814-201-2080.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.