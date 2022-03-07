JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – There's less than three weeks before the Bishop McCort Catholic High School Mini-THON and the students planning the all-night event are wrapping up the final details for the fundraiser.
"We're all very excited," student captain Kayleigh Horner said.
She and her fellow leadership committee members – seniors Joe McGowan, Emily Ream, Sophia Kuzmyak, Arianna Hinton and Austin Golby – met Monday to discuss the event that will start at 7 p.m. on March 25 and continue through 7 a.m. March 26.
Mini-THON was started six years ago and, like Penn State's annual dance marathon, benefits the Four Diamonds Fund at Penn State Hershey Children's Hospital.
The McCort event has been postponed the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Because of that, the seniors organizing the event haven't been involved in past planning stages, which has caused some challenges.
"It's been really different for the chairs because we have next to no experience," Golby said.
Ream agreed.
Despite that, all involved are looking forward to the big night full of dancing and other activities.
In addition to cutting a rug, attendees can participate in an obstacle course and escape room, play board games or music, and engage in numerous other entertaining endeavors.
The party, which features a "Neon" theme, has a goal of $18,000.
As of Monday, about $7,200 already had been raised.
Since starting Mini-THON, McCort students have raised more than $138,000 to fight pediatric cancer.
"It's an amazing event," faculty adviser Rich Denhard said.
He's been involved since the beginning and is proud of the students' efforts every year, but especially this year.
Denhard also recognized the "rookies" on the planning committee and noted how hard they've worked to put the event together.
"They're doing a great job," he said.
Kuzmyak said the effort is worth it – just to see people excited about the project and its impact.
"We've put in a lot of hard work," Hinton said.
McGowan said the group is considering partnering with a local restaurant where a percentage of a diner's bill would go toward the Mini-THON.
A Mini-Mini-THON will also take place on Friday for the seventh and eighth graders that will be three hours long.
Proceeds from that event will be rolled into the larger event's total.
To donate to Mini-THON visit https://bit.ly/3CA2eOJ, the Bishop McCort Facebook page, Bishopmccortminithon, or the school's Instagram page.
