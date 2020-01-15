Missy Murin has her eyes set on the Ivy Leagues.
The Bishop McCort Catholic High School student is one of only 1,127 seniors out of 14,926 applicants from across the country to receive a scholarship through the QuestBridge National College Match program.
The four-year, all-expenses-paid scholarship to the University of Pennsylvania is worth more than $310,000. It covers the full cost of attendance, including tuition, room and board, books and supplies and travel expenses to and from Johnstown.
“I thought that maybe I would be a finalist, but even that was a big gamble for me, but I never imagined that I would get the actual scholarship,” Murin said. “This is just amazing. I was very shocked to match with Penn since they are such a selective institution, so I’m so excited because I love the campus and the students seem to care about the school and what they do.”
Those applying have to demonstrate a high level of academic achievement, including an average unweighted GPA of 3.93 and scores between 1350 to 1500 on the SAT and between 30 to 33 on the ACT.
With the assistance of Hannah Little, the school’s guidance counselor, and Mary Claire Piatak, teacher and mentor, Murin began the rigorous application process in August.
“With the application there were several essays, short answers, recommendations and vetting test scores and grades,” Murin said. “They picked 5,000 students to be finalists who then could apply to these institutions, and then Penn only accepted 47 to the program.”
She said she learned of her acceptance in early December.
“I received an email that said there was an update to my page and I was panicking because I knew this was going to be a life-changing decision,” Murin said. “I opened the email and there was this big graphic that said I matched with the University of Pennsylvania College of Arts & Sciences and ran into the kitchen screaming for my mom.”
Tracy Murin said she couldn’t be more proud of what her daughter has accomplished.
“Blessed would be the easiest way to state it, it’s just phenomenal,” she said. “It’s been a lengthy application process, and she put a lot of time into it and I know it was stressful for her, but it paid off.”
Tracy Murin added that she was in tears when she heard the news and gave her daughter a big hug.
“It’s amazing. I couldn’t dream of her going to Penn, and now it’s happening,” she said.
Murin plans to study environmental science and would like to work with the Environmental Protection Agency, United Nations or with a private corporation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.