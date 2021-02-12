Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ash Wednesday, Feb. 17, will take place differently this year at all parishes throughout the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown.
Bishop Mark Bartchak has directed that ashes are to be sprinkled on the heads of those who approach – a common way of distributing ashes in Europe and elsewhere. No ashes will be placed in the form of a cross on individual foreheads.
Priests will cleanse their hands, put on face masks and distribute ashes to those who come to them or, if appropriate, go to those in their places.
Faithful who attend Mass on Ash Wednesday should wear a mask and practice social distancing in the pews and while approaching for ashes and Holy Communion.
