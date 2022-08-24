EBENSBURG, Pa. – Bishop Carroll Catholic High School educators were surprised during their back-to-school in-service on Wednesday with $100 Amazon gift cards for use to buy school supplies.
“It is yet another reminder of what it means to be part of the BC family,” English teacher Katelyn Waterhouse said. She called the gift cards “an unexpected generosity.”
Social studies teacher Jeremiah Grosser said it is nice to have funding provided for these expenses.
“I am very appreciative of the support and the ability to get what I need when the needs arise,” he said.
The tokens of appreciation were provided through donations from Bishop Carroll families and local businesses.
According to a release from the school, one anonymous donor said they wanted to help because they’re aware of how much BC teachers rely on their own wallets to buy supplies.
Initially, the program was supposed to provide $25 gift cards, but overwhelming support pushed the value to $100.
Extra funds were donated to provide classroom fans for each room and create reserve funds for additional needs.
“We are grateful for the continued support of so many individuals,” Head of School Steve Cotchen said. “Our teachers continuously exceed expectations in providing students with an exceptional education. This act of kindness from the community is a great vote of confidence for each teacher.”
