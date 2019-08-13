A Bishop Carroll Catholic High School teacher faces a dozen charges, accused of having inappropriate contact with two 15-year-old girls in Harrisburg in March.
Harrisburg's State Capital Police Department filed the charges Monday, saying James Ernest Luksik, 68, of Johnstown, had unlawful contact with the students during a March 25 class trip to the state Capitol building, touching their butts for the purposes of arousal, initiating indecent contact with his body on other occasions and making "inappropriate" jokes about their appearances.
Police said Luksik, on one occasion, rubbed his genital area against a seated student while he was heading down the bus aisle and stated "you are gorgeous" as he passed by, police said.
On another, a female student told police Luksik patted her butt as she walked past.
Luksik teaches history and geography at the private school, according to Bishop Carroll's website.
He faces two charges each of sexual contact with a student, a third-degree felony, unlawful contact, corruption of minors and indecent assault, as well as additional counts of indecent assault with a person under the age of 16 and harassment, his online criminal docket shows.
Capitol police said they were alerted about inappropriate contact during the trip through a report to the state's Safe2Say hotline three days later. Students wrote that Luksik regularly made inappropriate jokes about female students – or older siblings he called "hot" – and that Luksik often petted their hair or stood close to them and touched them.
Capitol police are tasked with monitoring the state Capitol complex in downtown Harrisburg, which includes the state House and Senate chambers and Pennsylvania's appellate courts, as well as several other designated state buildings across Pennsylvania.
Bishop Carroll's Facebook page indicated dozens of the school's students toured the state Capitol the day the crimes are alleged to have been committed.
Luksik was still listed on Bishop Carroll's website as a teacher this week – but efforts to confirm his status with school officials were unsuccessful.
Attempts to reach Bishop Carroll school officials for comment were not successful Monday. Messages left at CEO Lynn Weber's home and office were not returned for comment Monday or Tuesday, but staff in her office indicated a statement from the school was forthcoming.
Charges against Luksik were filed Monday before Dauphin County Magisterial District Judge David O'Leary.
A preliminary hearing date has not yet been scheduled, online court documents show.
