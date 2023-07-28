EBENSBURG – Former Bishop Carroll Catholic High School Principal Lorie Ratchford is returning to serve in an interim role while the Board of Trustees searches for a candidate to fill the position permanently.
“I am very happy to return to Bishop Carroll and contribute in this capacity,” Ratchford said in a release.
“Bishop Carroll has always been an important part of my life and I am grateful for the opportunity to be of service to our Board, faculty and staff, families and most especially the students.”
She, her husband and their children are all graduates of the school.
Ratchford taught there starting in 1991 and in 2011 advanced to the principal position until her retirement in 2020.
Stephen Cotchen succeeded her as head of school in 2020 until his resignation in June, citing personal reasons.
The school’s Board of Trustees then reached out to Ratchford to serve in the interim while they “seek and evaluate candidates to fill the position permanently.”
Chris Smith, board chairman, said Ratchford was the obvious choice because of her “extensive and deep commitment to the school’s success.”
“Lorie is an exceptional educator and a great leader. We know our students and faculty are in capable hands while we continue to seek a permanent principal,” Smith said in the release.
“We are grateful and thrilled she has agreed to come back on board short-term.”
