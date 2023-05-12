ALTOONA, Pa. – The Most Rev. Mark L. Bartchak, bishop of the Altoona-Johnstown Roman Catholic Diocese, will ordain Deacon Justin Treon to the priesthood at 10 a.m. May 27 at the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament, 1 Cathedral Square, Altoona.
A Holy Hour will be prayed for Treon at 5:30 p.m. May 26 at St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, 7911 Admiral Peary Highway Cresson.
Treon, a member of St. Aloysius Church and a graduate of Bishop Carroll Catholic High School and Mount Aloysius College, is the son of Raymond and Mary Ann Treon, of Cresson.
He completed his priestly education and formation at St. Vincent Seminary in Latrobe.
In addition to his seminary studies over the past year, Treon served on weekends at St. John Gualbert Cathedral and St. Patrick Roman Catholic Johnstown in Johnstown.
