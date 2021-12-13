EBENSBURG, Pa. - Christmas is Bishop Carroll Catholic High School senior Allison Moriconi's favorite time of the year, and helping to wrap presents for the school's Angel Tree Project was an added treat this year.
"We all love doing what we do and giving back," she said. "Everyone needs a little Christmas."
About a dozen students, several staff and parents showed up at the school's cafeteria on Monday to sort and wrap the presents from 2:45 to 5 p.m.
Some donned festive sweaters while others, such as Moriconi, sported Santa hats.
Bishop Carroll started collecting for the Angel Tree just after Thanksgiving and hosted the project at volunteersignup.org.
Karen Blaisdell, the campus minister and teacher who organized the event, said doing it this way makes it easier for everyone.
She placed the requested items on the site and BC families went on and claimed what they want to donate.
"It's really nice," Blaisdell said.
Typically, the school helps about 10 families each year, but because those that were referred to them from Catholic Charities this year were single-child homes, the school could add three more.
"We have a little over 200 gifts," Blaisdell said. "The parents and everyone here are so generous."
Stephen Cotchen, Bishop Carroll head of schools, also lent a hand to the efforts.
"It just brings everyone together," he said.
Cotchen said the students at Bishop Carroll are always more than happy to volunteer their time.
One of those learners was senior Michael Leahey.
"I think it's nice that we're doing this for the kids in need," he said.
Leahey added that he thought it was important to get involved with a charitable endeavor.
Monday was his first year participating in the program.
For parent Dawn Repko, participating is a great way to spend an afternoon.
She has one student in the school and brought her daughter, who's graduated already, with her to help out.
"I think it's just a great thing to do for the community," Repko said.
