An open house for parents and potential students will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School, 728 Benjamin Franklin Highway, Ebensburg.
Students, faculty and staff will be on hand to answer questions and provide tours.
A financial aid and registration meeting will follow beginning at 7:30 p.m. in the cafeteria.
Representatives from St. Francis University, St. Vincent College and Mount Aloysius College also will be on site to explain the financial and educational advantages of attending Bishop Carroll and continuing to one of those institutions.
Information: 814-472-7500, ext. 105, or email jnagy@bishopcarroll.org.
