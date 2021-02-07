Sage Mastovich got a surprise Saturday from the Geistown community.
With lights and horns on display, Geistown police, Richland Fire Department and East Hills EMS all joined 30 of the 19-year-old’s friends, family and neighbors in wishing him a happy birthday, his family said.
Mastovich has special needs and the family worked with his community support specialist, Jordan Sanders, to make the moment special, his mother Dawn, said.
“He couldn’t have one because of COVID, and after we saw a neighbor get surprised with a birthday parade a few months ago, we wanted to have one for Sage, too,” his father, Greg Mastovich added.
“But we never expected this many people would show up.”
The response on social media was also a big surprise.
In the hours after the event ended, it logged thousands of views, he said.
“The response was wonderful. We loved it ... and Sage really enjoyed it,” Greg Mastovich said.
