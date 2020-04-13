Beulah Hershberger 103rd Birthday

Beulah Hershberger celebrated her 103rd birthday on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Laurel View Village in Davidsville, where she is the oldest resident.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

