JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – In celebration of its 25th anniversary, Highlands Health is set to rock out.
The clinic, in collaboration with Johnstown Area Heritage Association, announced Thursday that The Lords of 52nd Street and The S’Wearing Hats will perform at its annual fundraising concert Aug. 27 at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with The S’Wearing Hats performing at 7, followed by The Lords of 52nd Street at 9:15.
“The clinic operates on donations, grants and foundations, and having this concert opens up what we do to the public,” said Rosalie Danchanko, executive director of Highland Health. “Unfortunately, we’re not meeting the need. There are over 11,000 people in this community who do not have health insurance, and if we’ve only served 1,000, we’ve failed, so our job is to do more work and making those know that we’re out there, and I’m hoping this concert is one avenue for that.”
The Lords of 52nd Street consists of Billy Joel’s original band members Richie Cannata, Liberty Devito and Russell Javors.
Joel and his band recorded their first album “Turnstiles” in 1976. It gained commercial success and holds an RIAA diamond certification. Other recordings include “Only the Good Die Young”, “Just the Way You Are” and “The Lords of 52nd Street.”
The band recorded and toured with Joel for over a decade, and they were inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame. After the 2014 induction, The Lords of 52nd Street reunited and are back on stage performing original Billy Joel music. The group has sold more than 150 million records.
“It’s really exciting to have this level of entertainment come to Johnstown and just blow these mountains away with sound,” Danchanko said. “You can’t beat that.”
Butler County band The S’Wearing Hats features eclectic music from the ’80s, the ’90s and a little bit around the edges. The eight-piece band includes vocalists and a horn section.
“Johnstown and this venue is the prime spot for having a concert and for bringing the community together,” Danchanko said.
The goal this year is to raise $30,000.
“Money goes directly toward patient services,” Danchanko said. “We always have those unfunded needs, and if we have that small pot of money we can help. Sometimes I have a large inventory of medication, but there’s always a medication we have to go out and buy, so this way I don’t have stress knowing people can be taken care of.”
The sponsor for the concert is EMAP (Employer’s Medical Access Partnership).
Food vendors will be on hand.
Tickets are $25. They can be purchased online at www.highlandshealthclinic.com or at the door.
