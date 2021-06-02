Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.