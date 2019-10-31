Under legislation recently introduced by state Reps. Frank Burns and Margo Davidson, D-Delaware, life-sustaining medical transportation would be kept in the hands of local providers to alleviate confusion for riders and instability for transit agencies.
According to a press release from Burns’ office, House Bill 2008 would remove a mandate in state law that requires public transit services for medical assistance recipients to shift to a regional or statewide contractor. Local transit agencies currently provide this transportation along with other shared rides and subsidized transportation options.
Burns and Davidson say outsourcing to a third-party contractor adds a layer of bureaucracy and unnecessary confusion for users. Taking these trips out of local hands also creates financial strain for already cash-strapped transit agencies, they said.
“For nearly 40 years, these rides have been coordinated by local transit authorities who know their riders and their needs,” Burns said.
“We refuse to allow the state to tear apart a system that works, just because some bureaucrats believe they can save money.
“Without our bill, local agencies would be forced to increase rates while cutting services and hours of operation. This would be devastating to residents in Cambria County and across the state who rely on these services.”
Davidson said people on medical assistance need a reliable transportation system to stay in place “because they literally can’t afford to have a disruption in services, rider confusion, and possible cost-increases.”
“A one-size-fits-all approach will fail and poses potential harm to our Medical Assistance recipients if they can’t get to necessary medical appointments,” she said.
“(The state Department of Human Services’) plan might save the state money in the short term, but I believe the possible physical and psychological costs on the people who depend on the system will render those cost savings obsolete. Let’s remember, the primary goal here is to make sure that sick and financially vulnerable people get better.
“That’s the bottom line.”
House Bill 2008 is a joint effort of the House Northwest and Southeast Democratic delegations.
Earlier this year, the Northwest Delegation, which Burns chairs, wrote a letter to Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller advocating for a delay in changes to the shared ride services mandate.
State legislators voted to suspend the mandate in June until a six-month study assessing the impacts was completed, but the Department of Human Services has said that it believes current law requires moving foward with the switch upon completion of the study in December, regardless of the findings or legislative input, according to Burns and Davidson’s joint release.
“Our legislation is the only sure way to keep the department in check and prevent another layer of government that will only confuse citizens further,” Burns added.
