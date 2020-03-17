In a historic move, the state House of Representatives passed a bill enabling its more than 200 members to vote from their home districts.
Under current rules, lawmakers must vote on the Capitol’s House floor – but the move was modified Tuesday given concerns about mass gatherings promoting the spread of the current coronavirus – and to allow state representatives to quickly vote on efforts to curb the pandemic.
As approved, individual votes would be filed on the House floor by each party’s Whip – currently Republican Kerry Benninghoff and Democrat Jordan Harris – or another designee.
In another temporary move, a 24-hour posting requirement for bills is now shortened to three hours, state lawmakers said.
