In a historic move, the state House of Representatives passed a bill enabling its more than 200 members to vote from their home districts.

Under current rules, lawmakers must vote on the Capitol’s House floor – but the move was modified Tuesday given concerns about mass gatherings promoting the spread of the current coronavirus – and to allow state representatives to quickly vote on efforts to curb the pandemic.

As approved, individual votes would be filed on the House floor by each party’s Whip – currently Republican Kerry Benninghoff and Democrat Jordan Harris – or another designee.

In another temporary move, a 24-hour posting requirement for bills is now shortened to three hours, state lawmakers said.

Tags

Recommended for you