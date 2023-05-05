Bill Eggert

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Those of you who surf the internet may or may not be familiar with YouTube. If you aren’t, you are missing out on a cornucopia of visual and audio delights. Making its debut in 2005, YouTube is the internet’s second-most used website after Google.
Practically any subject you have an interest in is at your fingertips. On your laptop or cellphone, it can provide a diversion from any time-consuming activity.
Do you want to check the weather forecast or baseball scores from the night before?
It’s on YouTube.
Do you want to see the Immaculate Reception from the 1972 Steelers-Raiders playoff game? It’s yours for the viewing.
Bill Mazeroski’s walkoff home run cementing the Pirates victory over the Yankees in the 1960 World Series, as well as the celebration afterward can be relived from 63 years ago.
History can be witnessed, too. Was the 1977 Johnstown Flood before you were born?
The tragic events and heroic efforts of first responders and citizens can be viewed by the local media’s impressive coverage.
National news from the past such as the Nixon-Kennedy presidential debates of 1960 are yours for the viewing as are speeches by presidents such as Theodore Roosevelt and Herbert Hoover.
Other noteworthy events such as the 1936 Hindenburg explosion and Neil Armstrong setting foot on the moon in 1969 come to life. Charles Lindbergh taking off in his plane, the Spirit of St. Louis, on his historic flight across the Atlantic Ocean in 1927 captures the excitement of this endeavor.
Old television shows such as “I Love Lucy” and “The Andy Griffith Show” can be viewed.
Acts such as the Smothers Brothers and Rodney Dangerfield can be found in video clips of old performances on “The Ed Sullivan” show.
Also found are regional clips of mostly young people performing comedy, singing, stunts and dog tricks.
The comedy is weak for the most part. It’s embarrassing to watch these folks stage these comedic bits that were conceived in their imagination and they think are funny. Personally, the dog stunts come off the best.
This is not to say all of these clips are a waste of time. Some of these folks are very talented.
So whatever is your latest interest, it can be found on YouTube. You won’t regret it.
