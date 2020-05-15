Bill Eggert

It’s been awhile since I’ve traversed the streets of downtown Johnstown. But when I did, memories of the old Johns-town came flooding back to me.
On Main Street, the old neon sign for Gilbert’s Fine Footwear still adorns the façade of the building. But its prior location was the bridal shop near Morley’s Dog. As children, our parents would take us to get new shoes in August before the start of the new school year.
Mister Gilbert was a fairly young man.
He was very professional, polite and knowledgeable about his shoes.
Some days, Mom would take us kids to Penn Traffic and Glosser Brothers department stores. These big stores were very exciting to us kids, and sometimes Mom would take us to lunch in Penn Traffic’s cafeteria. At Christmastime, Santa would magically and simultaneously show up at the same time at both stores.
The Elk Lodge on Locust Street was another destination for the family when Dad was with us. The impressive edifice of this historic building was adorned with an Elks head over the front doorway and a full-sized elk on the roof overlooking Locust Street. A long shot of the roof elk can be seen briefly from the street in the movie “Slap Shot.”
I think there were three floors plus the basement, including the bowling alley, which had four lanes for duckpin bowling. Dad enrolled me in the kids bowling league which was held on Sunday afternoons.
The meeting room was a large auditorium with chairs for the members and various icons of the organization. The second floor had smaller rooms, and the first floor had the bar area. In front of the bar was a small reading room, with comfortable chairs and a nice view of Locust Street.
As you entered the large hallway from the street, your eyes were directed to the right side of the hall, where plaques held each name of members who were past exalted rulers. We always got a kick out of seeing Dad’s name on the plaque for 1963.
When we were leaving the Elks after bowling, I would try to get Dad to stop at Whittaker’s Newsstand on our way out of town. It was a chance for Dad to pick up a Pittsburgh newspaper and for me to snag a few comic books. Whittaker’s was the last thing you saw leaving the city, and first thing you saw entering the city limits. The building still stands today, an empty shell of what it once was back then.
Some things have changed in the ensuing decades since my childhood.
The State and Embassy theaters have closed, and gone is Lee Hospital – although the building still holds health-care services.
Coney Island moved across the street and then closed several decades later, only to reopen in 2018 under new management.
Local icons such as Point Stadium, the Inclined Plane, Morley’s Dog and Central Park have been around seemingly forever, some going back to the 1800s. Buck’s Hobby Store closed a few years back. The Swank Building also closed a few years back, but withstood several blows from the wrecking ball before finally falling down. I was rooting for the Swank Building to keep standing. I loved its triangular shape.
The War Memorial has been around for several decades. Ironically, my favorite memory was meeting Pittsburgh TV personality Paul Shannon and The Three Stooges.
Paul was very nice and so were The Three Stooges – except with each other.
The older I get the more I am resistant to change. Don’t get me wrong, some change is good and even necessary. However, change for the sake of change is not.
The old buildings give a solid manifestation of our childhood memories which we hold dear.
