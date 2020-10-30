Bill Eggert

Once again Halloween is here. And if this week isn’t scary enough, next week we have the election.
This Halloween will be special – with a full moon and Eastern Standard Time coming back onto the calendar. We gain an hour on the night of Halloween.
Adding to the chaos is the COVID virus. The pandemic has put the kibosh on many Halloween celebrations, however private parties will still go on as planned.
About the only thing I will be able to do this year is remember the ghosts of Halloweens past.
When I was in one of my early grade-school classes, Mom and Dad had a Halloween party for me at home. They invited neighborhood kids and friends from around the city. I always enjoyed when we would go out in the car to the grocery store, checking out the neighborhoods around the area with their Halloween decorations up.
When I lived in Atlanta, I discovered that Halloween was a big holiday for the adults as well as the kids. Many of their neighborhood bars and discos around the area had big Halloween parties. It was a great time for people making new friends. I won a costume contest one time at the Marriott Inn in Atlanta dressed as, believe it or not, Groucho Marx. I should say Dr. Groucho Marx.
When I moved back to Johnstown, I was disappointed that there weren’t more Halloween parties like there were in Atlanta. Many people celebrated up here, but not as much and not to the degree.
When I got older as a kid, I didn’t go out trick-or-treating.
That was for the young kids.
I’d stay at home and help Mom and Dad hand out the candy.
I would also be there as a dog wrangler. For our dogs, first Inky and then Holly, I was the one who had to grab them when kids came to the door and came inside to get their candy.
The kids were always afraid of Inky and Holly. What they didn’t know was that Inky and Holly would have loved them to death and lick their faces.
So, what am I going to do this Halloween? Well since it’s beyond my control as to what I can do here at Arbutus Park, I’ll just see if there are any old monster movies on one of the cable stations – and then listen to the old 1938 radio broadcast of Orson Welles’ take on “War of the Worlds.”
This radio broadcast, as I’ve written before, was Welles’ practical joke. He took the story of author H.G. Wells’ “The War of the Worlds” – set in England in the previous century – and updated it to 1938 and set it in New York and New Jersey, where a lot of people lived.
What Welles didn’t factor in was that people would tune in to the radio broadcast late. It caused quite a ruckus back. If you ever get a chance to listen to the broadcast – it is on YouTube – you’ll see how convincing and realistic the radio broadcast was.
One of my favorite things during the Halloween season was watching “Chiller Theater” starring Chilly Billy Cardille.
Chilly Billy had a program that started at 11:30 p.m. after the Saturday night news, when he would show two monster movies that would go to 2 o’clock in the morning.
Think of him as a Svengoolie only without the makeup and much better jokes.
A couple years ago, I had the chance to meet Cardille in Pittsburgh, and he is just as nice in person as he was on camera.
He was one of my childhood heroes that I always enjoyed watching. Unfortunately, he’s gone, too – just as George Romero, a friend of Cardille’s who directed and made the movie “Night of the Living Dead” – which was filmed in Pittsburgh.
I asked Alice Cooper to name his favorite scary movie, figuring a connoisseur like him would certainly have some good choices. I can’t remember exactly the one he told me, but it was a movie from the 1970s that he thought was really scary.
Of course, my favorite horror movies go back to the 1930s with Bela Lugosi and Boris Karloff. Also, one of the silent movies with Lon Chaney Sr. would rank high up there for me, such as “Phantom of the Opera.”
There are a lot of the historical places around the country that celebrate Halloween, including Gettysburg and Salem, Massachusetts, for the witches, and Sleepy Hollow – Washington Irving’s setting for some spooky stories.
Whatever the case, I wish everybody to have a Happy Halloween. Get a few fun scares in.
It might get worse next week.
