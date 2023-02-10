Bill Eggert

Do not look now, but another Valentine’s Day is speeding down the calendar.
After Christmas and Halloween, it is probably the most profitable holiday for businesses. Greeting cards, heart-shaped candy and flowers generate sales each year.
Valentine’s Day is noted for two other events.
One is the birthday of the late, legendary comedian Jack Benny. The star of stage, screen TV and radio always called attention to his approaching birthday, given the vain, cheapskate character he played.
The other event on this date was the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre in 1929. This horrific event involved a gang of mobsters dressed up as police who raided the rival gang’s hideout (an old garage) that morning.
The captured gang offered no resistance and lined up against the wall. The “police” then proceeded to shoot them, emptying their machine guns. The “police” did show some mercy; they let the the rival gang’s dog live.The newspapers in Chicago had a field day with the irony of the date.
The holiday was originally the Feast of St. Valentine, honoring the priest Valentine who was martyred on Feb. 14. The tradition of gifts was said to have ties to Valentine, who gave a handwritten note of gratitude to his jailer’s daughter, who showed acts of kindness to the priest while he was imprisoned.
Valentine’s Day brings forth memories of past holidays – and of past romantic relationships. Certain songs bring back memories, good and bad, of former girlfriends.
I remember my first girlfriend, Linda, who lived in Pittsburgh. I was seven and she was about the same age. I was on my annual vacation to Pittsburgh, visiting my uncle and maternal grandparents. Linda lived about four houses down.
It was a beautiful summer day, and when I showed up on the porch one morning, she came armed with board games, which we played throughout that week.
I sometimes wonder whatever happened to her. My relatives moved from Mount Lebanon to Bethel Park shortly after that and we lost touch.
We all occasionally review events in our lives and wonder if we had chosen another path, how things might have turned out.
Once again, Dad had wise advice. Statistics show that 50% of all marriages end in divorce.
Once, after a major breakup, I called my parents to wish them a happy anniversary. When I informed my dad about the breakup, he said, “It wasn’t meant to be.”
