Bill Eggert

On Dec. 9, 1965, an incident happened in the small village of Kecksburg, near Ligonier, that caused reverberations that continue on to this day.
About 5 p.m., residents of Kecksburg saw what they described as a fireball streaking across the sky and landing in a neighboring farm. The fireball was supposedly seen over five states as it made its trajectory to Kecksburg.
The incident gave Kecksburg a bit of notoriety – much like Roswell, New Mexico, where a UFO supposedly crashed in 1947. Many people thought that what crashed in the Kecksburg farm was a UFO and not just a meteorite. Townsfolk in the area raced to the farm to see if they could figure out what was going on.
The object was about the size of a VW (Volkswagen) and looked like a giant acorn with hieroglyphics on the side. Conjecture identified the object as either a meteorite, Soviet space probe or a UFO. Whatever it was, the U.S. military was notified and promptly came out to Kecksburg to take off with the object, which was loaded onto a flat-bed truck, covered with a tarpaulin and hauled away – perhaps taken to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.
One of the most intriguing stories that came from this incident was that the news director of a radio station in Kecksburg headed out to the site shortly after the crash happened before the military got there. He took photos of the object and also interviewed many of the witnesses on a tape recorder. Excited by what he collected, John Murphy went back to his radio station and put things together to do a special program following the incident.
Unfortunately, shortly before the broadcast was to go on, Murphy was visited by a couple of men who were dressed in black. A co-worker at the studio said the men confiscated Murphy’s photos and tape recordings. Furthermore, they took the things that Murphy needed to put together his program on the incident.
While he was previously excited to do this story, Murphy became very depressed and irritable after the men left. Obviously, he was told not to report on the incident.
Shortly afterward, Murphy traveled to California, where he was hit by a car and killed.
Some conspiracy theorists say that what fell in Kecksburg was not a UFO, but rather a Nazi time machine from the 1940s called the Bell.
Kecksburg is still the sleepy little hamlet it was 55 years ago.
However, in 1990, a syndicated show about the paranormal devoted an episode to the Kecksburg incident.
They created a mockup of the life-sized UFO, and when they were done with it, they donated it to the town. The Kecksburg Fire Department has kept it on display ever since. The fire department also has a small museum in a closet where you can buy mementos of UFOs and also the books and DVDs of the incident.
The Kecksburg incident continues to mystify people from all over the world wondering what really happened there. The guest registry reveals that people from as far away as California and Scotland have visited this landmark.
UFOs are a fascinating topic.
Given the vast expanse of the universe, the odds seem to favor that there would be intelligent life out there, that our planet would not be the only one with intelligent life. Whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing remains to be determined. So remember if you happen to see a UFO up in the winter skies of December, it may not be Santa Claus. It could be a UFO.
