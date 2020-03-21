Bill Eggert

Anyone who looks at old maps, photographs, articles from the Steel City may notice from time to time Pittsburgh is misspelled minus the “h” at the end of its name.
This happened during the years 1891 to 1911 – when the “h” was unceremoniously dropped.
Why the “h” was dropped and why it was re-added 20 years later is an interesting story.
Adding more to the confusion is that there are several cities and towns named Pittsburgh throughout the country, such as in Kansas and California.
Our Pittsburgh originally got its name from Gen. John Forbes, who named the settlement after William Pitt the Elder. The community, founded by settlers, took the name Pittsburgh in 1764 – then became a borough in 1784, and a city in 1816.
Although Prime Minister Pitt was English, Forbes was Scottish – hence why the “h” was added at the end of the town’s name.
In 1891, in order to generalize spelling, town leaders dropped the “h” – although the formal elements of Pittsburgh did keep the “h.” Many maps and other places decided to drop the “h” in an effort to generalize the spelling around the country.
After 20 years of fielding complaints on this change, the U.S. Board of Geographic Names renamed the town Pittsburgh – with the “h.”
Another reason for dropping the “h” in Pittsburgh, according to the Board of Geographic Names, was that Pittsburgh’s printed trade documents of 1860 included the no-h printing error.
So, the battle raged on for several years – even popping up in modern times.
During Barack Obama’s presidential campaign in 2008, an official press release stated that the Obama team was beginning part of its campaign through Pittsburg.
Some of the most common sources of the “h”-less Pittsburg error can be found in old newspaper clippings from between 1891 and 1911. Especially popular are old photographs of Pittsburgh Pirates such as Honus Wagner wearing uniforms without the “h” – which occurred during much of the time he was a player for the Pirates.
Regarding Wagner that the most valuable baseball card in the world is the Honus Wagner T-206 baseball card from 1919 and on there you can see the photograph and the writing underneath both have Pittsburg spelled without the “h.” This occurred during the 20-year gap there.
And if you look at some of the old buildings that are still around in Pittsburgh – including inside the rotunda of the Pittsburgh Union Station, which was dedicated in 1900 – you’ll find the city’s name Pittsburg was spelled minus the “h,” reflecting the belief at that time.
Sometimes people pose the question: “What’s in a name?” Among the case of the city of Pittsburgh, there’s plenty in a name even if it’s just one “h.”
The fact that the battle raged on for two decades when the “h” was missing means that a lot of people care how the city of Pittsburgh did spell its name and using the proper spelling as well. The fact that there was a ruckus about the name of Pittsburgh and its spelling says a lot about the people in Pittsburgh.
When somebody misspells our names in articles, pamphlets or programs, people get upset. All of us get miffed when someone misspells or mispronounces our name – and rightly so.
In the case of Pittsburgh, many people took it personally. If there was a question about a spelling or pronunciation, a simple question to the proper authorities or asking the person himself would solve that conundrum. With Pittsburgh, civic pride takes over.
Pittsburgh the town thrives on its individuality. The Steelers are the only team in the NFL that has their logo on only one side of their helmets.
If there is one characteristic of Pittsburgh, it is the individualistic nature of Pittsburghers and those in the surrounding area. Pittsburgh may not be the biggest city in the world, but it is a special place to those of us who were born here or who grew up in the surrounding area and have every right to be proud of it, everyone from Dr. Jonas Salk developing a cure for polio to the way the city has rebounded after the steel industry collapsed in the 1970s.
Many noteworthy people come from Pittsburgh – from Wagner to Fred Rogers to noted playwright George S. Kaufman to movie stars such as Gene Kelly, Michael Keaton and Jeff Goldblum.
KDKA, the country’s first radio and television station, used to have a tagline in its commercials calling Pittsburgh “someplace special.” It truly is.
