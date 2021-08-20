Last week, baseball stole the national spotlight from football, something that hasn’t happened in a long time.
A regularly scheduled game between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox was played in Dyersville, Iowa – at a ballpark inspired by the movie "Field of Dreams" from 1989, starring Kevin Costner.
The movie feature long-ago baseball players who were deceased coming back to earth to play in a game on a baseball field that the Costner’s character built. On a deeper level, the movie is about a young man (Costner) looking to reconnect with his late father, a former player. And it also addressed, to a degree on Costner and his father’s arguing on the Chicago Black Sox scandal of 1919.
The seating capacity for this Field of Dreams was only about 8,000, but every seat was filled for the game. Another nice touch was the fact that the players wore old-time uniforms especially the Chicago White Sox. The game generated a big splash on the Internet.
That said, the Pirates have a long legacy of greatness of baseball during their 100-plus years in Pittsburgh. It wasn’t until 1903 that Barney Dreyfus talked the owner of the Boston Braves about having a World Series – the first of its kind, which the Pirates lost.
But fate blessed the Pirates in 1909, when legend Honus Wagner defeated Ty Cobb and the Detroit Tigers to win the club's first World Series. The Pirates won additional few World Series titles in 1925, 1960, 1971 and 1979.
The Pirates had many Hall of Fame players who took the field after Wagner, one of the first six inductees. Among them were Fred Clark, Pie Trainer, Bill Mazeroski, Arky Vaughn, Willie Stargell, Roberto Clemente and Paul Waner.
The greatest moment in baseball history – in my opinion – is when Bill Mazeroski hit a walk-off home run against the Yankees on October 13, 1960 to win Game 7 and the Series for the Pirates. It was an exciting Series from start to finish and the Pirates stuck in there and got revenge on the Yankees after losing to them in a humiliating Series in 1927. The ’27 Yankees were said to have been the greatest baseball team of all time. But the ghost of Honus Wagner came back and helped the Bucs get revenge 33 years later.
The Pirates have been in several parks since their creation. The current home field is PNC Park along the banks of the Allegheny River – considered by some to be the most beautiful baseball park in America. The design of PNC Park was said to have been inspired by and based on arguably Pittsburgh’s most beloved and long-lasting baseball park, Forbes Field. When they tore down Forbes Field, as a tribute to the players of that era, the Pirates left the centerfield wall standing, with several markers around the area to denote where the field was.
If you walk around PNC Park, you’ll notice there are four statues depicting four of the greatest Pirates ever – including Wagner, who was a beloved Pirate. Also, there’s Stargell, who helped the Pirates win the 1979 World Series. Then we have Roberto Clemente, who was the second statue erected in Three Rivers Stadium and now has a place of honor crossing over the Roberto Clemente bridge to PNC Park. And finally, we have the statue of Bill Mazeroski waving his cap as he circled the bases to win the 1960 World Series.
I often wonder whether kids attending games at PNC Park even know who Wagner, Clemente, Stargell and Mazeroski are – and how important they were to the Pirates history and legacy. Hopefully, their fathers and grandfathers filled them in on the greatness of these players, much like my grandfather filled me in on the greatness of Honus Wagner.
As I grow older, I feel blessed to have seen three of those players – Clemente, Stargell and Maz – in action and know about their greatness. I hope that these statues of Clemente, Stargell and Maz will help to pique the curiosity of kids of the game of baseball and get them to seek out information on the history of these great Pirates – which is only the tip of the iceberg given how many great Pirates there were.
Hopefully there will be new memories of future Pirates successes and World Series to come in the years to come. We can only hope.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.