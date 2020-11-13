Bill Eggert

Nov. 3 was a dark day for me and my family. Eighteen years ago, we lost my father quite suddenly and unexpectedly.
It’s hard to believe it’s been 18 years. Sometimes it seems much longer, other times it just seems like yesterday.
With all the chaos that this year has brought to the forefront, it’s not been a peaceful year to say the least. And yet I take time out from this horrible year to remember my dad and celebrate his life.
A lot can happen in 18 years, some moments monumental, some miniscule. But something like my dad’s passing sticks in your memory like nothing else.
“Time Passages” was a song done by Al Stewart in the 1970s that nicely deals with why it seems as we get older, time seems to fly by faster, when really it doesn’t; the seconds and minutes tick slowly on no faster than it has in the preceding years and decades. But when you do get older, time does have the appearance of the illusion of going faster.
Maybe it’s because we have more events, more things to do as we get older. It’s almost like when you’re a kid, the days seem to go by slowly and eventually comes the time when you’re driving your own car, you’re voting and then you hit adulthood. Then it’s like you hit an ice patch and the next thing you know, you’re 40 and time keeps speeding up.
My family’s lives changed forever after that day 18 years ago, and not for the better.
Dad’s passing came as quite a shock. He had just been to the doctor the week before and gotten a clean bill of health.
Earlier that year, we celebrated Mon and Dad’s 50th wedding anniversary. It was a happy time. I was grateful I had my parents.
Mixed in with the grief and shock, Dad’s passing was a profound sense of self-recrimination. I regret I didn’t spend more time with Dad when I had the chance. It was nothing deliberate, I just thought we would have him longer with us.
The regret I feel that I should have spent more time with Dad has not diminished over the years; it continues on. It is a fact that I have to live with.
For several weeks after my Dad’s passing, maybe something would happen, and it was news related or sports related and I’d think I’d want to call Dad to talk about it, and then I’d remember he wasn’t there anymore.
For his sake, Dad didn’t suffer from a prolonged illness – and for that I’m grateful for. He was very stoic about his health. No matter what injury he sustained or illness he had, you wouldn’t hear him complain about it. He’d always just kept it to himself.
Dad’s funeral was held on a cold, blustery, wintry day. There was snow coming down and the wind buffeted everybody going into St. Benedict’s for the funeral Mass and later at Grandview Cemetery. I tried to eulogize Dad as best I could. I could do no less for my father.
St. Benedict’s church was a location of many happy memories for me and my family.
Now we had one more memory, although far from happy. A lot of our family and friends were there to say goodbye to Dad that day. Some came from great distances, not only Pittsburgh, but Atlanta, and many of Mom and Dad’s friends from Johnstown were there as well to pay their last respects to him.
I often wonder how Dad would feel about things that have happened since his passing. Sometimes you could predict how he would act, his behaviors were that well defined. Sometimes he would surprise you – almost as if to let you know, “You haven’t quite figured me out totally yet.”
Dad had a few tricks up his sleeve to surprise you once in a while, to keep you on your toes.
The thing I’ll remember about Dad most of all was how human he was. Dad was somebody who 90% of the time was right, or even 95% of the time.
There were a few isolated circumstances where Dad would be wrong. But leave it to Dad, he would always admit that he made a mistake. He was someone who wasn’t perfect but he let you know that.
As the years go by I think of the memories of Dad on certain occasions, dust them off, polish them up and remember how fortunate I was to have him as my father.
