Bill Eggert

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – It seems like yesterday we were looking forward to the annual Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally. Before we knew it, the Fourth of July and the All American Amateur Baseball Association Tournament had come and gone.
Congratulations to Mainline Pharmacy for winning the championship game.
Don’t look now, but in a few short weeks, it will be Labor Day, and the merry-go-round will start all over again. The days will grow shorter and the nights longer and colder. Do we even think about fall foliage and Halloween?
Time marches on way too fast these days, possibly because our calendars are filled with so many events. Because folks are still recovering from the pandemic’s self-imposed hibernation, here in Pennsylvania, we are treated to a short autumn and a long, dreary winter. We want to enjoy our summer while it’s here.
Weatherwise, it has been a fairly user-friendly summer, not too many brutally hot or humid days. There have even been a few chilly nights. It seems that we have El Nino to thank for this. Hopefully we will have a decent fall and winter.
Another sign of summer’s end is the beginning of the Steelers training camp at St. Vincent College in Latrobe. Of particular interest is the camaraderie among Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph.
At a position that frequently involves rivalries, the quarterbacks are a tight, friendly trio.
The Pirates have been up and down, but more down.
The Bucs started out red hot in April, but hit the skids in May through the present time.
They still win games, some excitingly. And due to injuries, the bench has a group of rookies who have done an admirable job. The one exception is the bullpen. A few guys have been really good, but most have been the cause of many of their losses.
This has definitely been a rebuilding year.
In many ways, the summer has been like other summers, both good and bad. As August and summer draw to a close, we will note the Perseid meteor shower and the disappearance of the fireflies once again, signaling the end of summer.
